Gas Price Surge: ‘$4 a Gallon Is Probably a Given’ — How To Save Money at the Pump

Drivers hoping for some relief at the pumps this summer are in for an unexpected surprise. When OPEC starts cutting production by over a million barrels per day next month, consumers may see gas prices rise toward the record highs they witnessed last June.

“People that didn’t think we’re going to hit $4, better think that again — $4 a gallon is probably a given,” Price Futures Group senior market analyst Phil Flynn told Fox Business.

As the busy summer travel season approaches, the threat of higher gas prices shouldn’t stop you from saving money while you’re on the road. Following these economical driving tips will help you get maximum miles from your tank of fuel and keep more money where it belongs — in your vacation budget.