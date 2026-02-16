Money / Jobs
These 5 Industries Are Booming in the Trump Economy — Could Your Next Job Be in One of Them?

3 min Read
OCTOBER 15, 2016, EDISON, NJ - Donald Trump speaks at Edison New Jersey Hindu Indian-American rally for "Humanity United Against Terror".
President Donald Trump’s tariffs have caused layoffs for some supply chain managers, CNBC reported.

Though the rising prices have led some industries to make employment cuts, other businesses have been doing well. Here are the fields that career experts say are excelling during President Trump’s second term. 

Defense and Aerospace

“Defense contractors and military suppliers have gained from the larger federal budgets and increased spending that are being earmarked for national defense and also enjoy significant backlogs and revenue growth,” Francesc Felipe Legaz, application scientist at Berthold Technologies, said.

AI has also aided the defense and aerospace fields. The U.S. aerospace and defense industry generated nearly $1 trillion in economic activity, according to the Aerospace Industries Association CEO and president Eric Fanning.  

Energy and Fossil Fuels

Reuters reported that the United States is the largest and most influential exporter of crude oil and natural gas. Legaz highlighted that energy would be a good industry to enter into due to its recent success.

“Oil, natural gas and related extractive energy industries recently increased production through deregulation and the domestic production of fuels, thus providing jobs and capital investment,” Legaz added.

Healthcare and Social Assistance 

“Despite political headwinds, healthcare is one of the largest job-producing sectors due to demographic trends and increased longevity, gearing up for significant demand in healthcare,” Legaz said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) confirmed this, showing consistent growth in employment numbers for the healthcare and social assistance field. 

Blue Collar Jobs at Large 

Because of the growing use of AI, Saswata Baksi, co-founder of Local Glyph, said that he has seen more searches for vocational schools to pursue careers like plumbing and HVAC.

Changes in inflation and policies have caused digital services to become unstable and caused the workforce to migrate toward hands-on, location-based services, where AI has no chance,” Baksi explained.

“The industries winning are those combining trade skills with modern discovery stacks,” Baksi added. “To illustrate, being a plumber who uses AI to schedule work and optimize searches based on ‘Near Me’ is earning a higher profit margin than the average mid-level tech employee.”

SEO 

Jason Fiore, SEO content writer and digital marketing strategist at Earth Ragz, researches search patterns to develop traffic for the brand. His searches have revealed that there is a need for expertise in SEO.

“I see that there has been an increase of nearly 25% in the number of open e-commerce content position postings on major job boards over the past year. The two industries are seeing tremendous growth due to the fact that these types of industries can operate at low overhead cost levels and adjust very rapidly to changes in trade policy and economic shifts,” he added.

