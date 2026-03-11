Retirement / Social Security
I’m a New Retiree: 3 Social Security Lessons I Learned in Retirement

4 min Read
Tobi Opeyemi Amure Written by Tobi Opeyemi Amure
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Laptop, finance and investment with a senior couple planning their retirement together in their home living room.
shapecharge / Getty Images

When I retired and filed for Social Security, I thought I had done everything “by the book” after years of research. I’d run calculators, read Social Security Administration (SSA) guides and followed discussions from other retirees who seemed more confused than I felt at the time. A year into living on my benefit, though, I learned more from my mistakes than from any brochure or online explainer ever written.​

I first shared my story in a thread on Reddit’s r/social security, where retirees shared advice on pensions and social security. Here are the three biggest lessons I learned the hard way after I stopped working and started collecting benefits.​

The Age You Claim Shapes Your Entire Retirement

Going in, I knew the basics: claim as early as sixty-two and your check gets permanently reduced, wait past full retirement age and it grows. Delaying retirement can increase your payout by 8% every year until 70, according to the SSA. I understood the math, but I didn’t fully grasp how that choice would feel once it became my main monthly paycheck.​

I chose to start around my full retirement age, thinking it was a sensible middle ground between “too early” and “too late.” I worried that health issues and less active years would make higher checks less beneficial if I waited until 70.​ Now at sixty-five, my reduced check feels too small. 

I wish I were brutally honest with myself about my health, family longevity and current savings before picking a number. Social Security’s calculators can indicate dollar differences, but not how much time and flexibility you’ll have to enjoy the money.​

Working After You File Can Trigger Painful Surprises

I always planned to work in retirement to stay active and avoid anxiety. I didn’t know how rapidly you can reach the earnings cap if you collect benefits before retirement. SSA rules withhold one dollar for every two dollars earned above the annual earnings limit from benefits for anyone under retirement age.

After a part-time consulting contract drove me over the barrier, I received a warning that my incoming checks would be decreased. I was confused, but I should have planned for this. I now verify the SSA’s wage restrictions annually before signing a contract or working extra hours.

If I could go back, I would have consulted a Social Security specialist before dismissing my side income.​

Spousal and Survivor Rules Are as Important as Your Own Benefit

When I first thought about Social Security, I focused almost entirely on my own work record and the age I would file. Only later did I realize how much my decision affected my spouse, particularly what they would receive as a survivor if I die first. The SSA explained that a surviving spouse can receive up to one hundred percent of the deceased worker’s benefit, depending on claiming age and situation.

Looking back, I would have spent more time modeling different scenarios for both of us before either of us applied. My final lesson as a new retiree is that Social Security is both deeply personal and deeply interconnected with the people you love.

