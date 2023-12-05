Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirees Are Returning To Work for This One Thing — And It’s Not Money

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
work part time

A recent survey found that half of pre-retired and retired Americans consider delaying or coming out of retirement. Many cited financial factors as a reason, but another reason was because working makes them feel good.

F&G conducted the survey to learn how Americans over 50 think about retirement and whether they’ve considered delaying retirement or returning to the workforce. Half (50%) of pre-retired and retired Americans consider delaying or coming out of retirement, and 44% of retirees or former retirees have returned or consider returning to work.

The reasons pre-retirees and retirees consider working in retirement were notably different.

More pre-retirees worried about having enough money in retirement (52%) and about inflation impacting retirement (51%). On the other hand, retirees said they are considering working in retirement because they enjoy the intellectual challenge and stimulation from working (50%) and want to avoid feeling a lack of purpose (36%).

Additionally, the report revealed that those who have more recently retired are some of the most willing to return to work. Of those aged 60 to 69, 50% are considering returning or have returned to the workforce.

Americans are even working into their late 70s and beyond.

According to data from the Labor Department, 1 in 12 people over 75 were working in the U.S. as of 2022, CBS News reported. By 2032, the Labor Department estimates about 1 in 10 people over 75 will still be working.

Bob Morison, a senior advisor at consultancy Age Wave, told CBS News that older people are often motivated to stay in the workforce because they love their work or want the social interaction from their jobs. Others, such as public officials and business leaders, may choose to work longer in order to contribute to their community or industry.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Older Americans “are, thanks to medical science, living longer than their parents and grandparents, and they’re different in attitude,” Morison said. “They’re aware that they have more years and that there’s a lot of time to fill.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

I’m a Retiree: 4 Things I Wish I Had Known About 401(k)s in My Earlier Years

Retirement

I'm a Retiree: 4 Things I Wish I Had Known About 401(k)s in My Earlier Years

December 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: 8 Ways To Spend Your Mandatory Required Minimum Distribution Right Now

Retirement

Retirement Planning: 8 Ways To Spend Your Mandatory Required Minimum Distribution Right Now

December 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in December — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in December -- Here's Why

December 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 3 Ways Your Money Will Work Harder for You in 2024

Retirement

Retirement Savings: 3 Ways Your Money Will Work Harder for You in 2024

December 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Pennsylvania the Best Place To Retire in the United States? Experts Weigh In

Retirement

Is Pennsylvania the Best Place To Retire in the United States? Experts Weigh In

December 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Ways Baby Boomers Become Poor in Retirement

Retirement

8 Ways Baby Boomers Become Poor in Retirement

December 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You In These 5 Major West Coast Cities

Retirement

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You In These 5 Major West Coast Cities

December 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 11 Biggest Obstacles Boomers Face in Saving for Retirement

Retirement

Retirement Savings: 11 Biggest Obstacles Boomers Face in Saving for Retirement

December 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Minnesota for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Minnesota for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

December 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 9 Things People Do To Be Successful in Retirement

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 9 Things People Do To Be Successful in Retirement

December 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

Social Security

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

December 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The 5 Things That Disappear When You Retire

Retirement

The 5 Things That Disappear When You Retire

December 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want to Work? 5 Jobs for Retirees That Feel Like a Vacation

Retirement

Retired But Want to Work? 5 Jobs for Retirees That Feel Like a Vacation

December 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

December 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big is Donald Trump’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big is Donald Trump's Social Security Check?

December 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

December 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!