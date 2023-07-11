Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Prepare for Retirement by Living on Less and Taking the 80% Challenge

More and more Americans today are starting to act retired before they actually are. They let go of certain responsibilities such as work and budgeting, resulting in a less comfortable retirement. It’s no secret that preparation is key when it comes to retirement, but one challenge that’s gaining popularity offers a fresh approach — known as the “80% Challenge”.

The “80% Challenge” is a method that encourages individuals to live on just 80% of their income to get a feel for what life might be like in retirement. This means if you earn $5,000 per month, you’ll strive to spend no more than $4,000, setting aside the rest ($1,000 or 20%) for your retirement fund.

The Benefits of the 80% Challenge

Boost Your Retirement Nest Egg

An immediate and tangible benefit of the 80% Challenge is the substantial boost to your retirement savings. The additional 20% that you’re saving each month can significantly accelerate the growth of your retirement fund, especially when you factor in compound interest over time.

A Realistic Rehearsal for Retirement

The 80% Challenge serves as a dress rehearsal for retirement. By limiting your current spending, you’ll gain insights into the financial realities of life after work. This involves learning to prioritize expenses, distinguishing between wants and needs, and making spending decisions that mirror those you’ll likely face when you retire.

Alleviate Future Financial Anxiety

Having firsthand experience of living on less can significantly reduce anxiety and uncertainty about retirement. By preemptively testing your ability to live on a reduced income, you’re demystifying the future, making the prospect of retirement less daunting.

Customizing the 80% Challenge to Suit Your Financial Reality

Everyone’s financial circumstances are unique, so it’s crucial to tailor the 80% Challenge to fit your specific needs.

Gradual Adjustments to Your Spending

Reducing your expenditure to 80% of your income right away may seem intimidating. If so, consider starting with a smaller reduction, say 5% or 10%, and gradually lower your spending over time until you reach the 80% threshold.

Smart Spending and Budget Prioritization

Identify areas in your budget where you can make significant cuts without drastically affecting your quality of life. This could mean reducing the number of times you dine out, cutting back on entertainment, or delaying non-essential purchases.

Boost Your Income

If trimming your budget isn’t feasible or doesn’t provide enough savings, seek ways to increase your income. This could be through negotiating a raise, taking up a part-time job, freelancing, or selling unused items.

Seek Professional Guidance

Enlisting the help of a financial advisor can be highly beneficial. They can provide personalized strategies and expert advice to help you navigate the 80% Challenge successfully.

The 80% Challenge is an innovative approach that teaches you financial discipline and preparedness for retirement. By learning to live on less, saving more, and gaining a realistic insight into retirement living, you’re laying the foundation for a more secure and comfortable retirement.

