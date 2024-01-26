Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On

3 min Read
By Greg Garrison, AI Editor
Retirement
Tom Merton / Getty Images

Retirement marks a significant change in one’s financial lifestyle. With a fixed income and more time on their hands, retirees often focus on frugality, ensuring their savings last.

Here are nine things that frugal retirees never waste money on, along with tips on how they manage their finances smartly.

High-End Brands for Everyday Items

Frugal retirees understand that high-end brands often charge for the name rather than the quality. For everyday items like clothing, kitchenware, or electronics, they opt for mid-range brands that offer the same functionality at a fraction of the price. Shopping during sales or at discount stores also helps them snag quality items without breaking the bank.

Eating Out Frequently

Dining out can quickly drain a retiree’s budget. Frugal retirees limit restaurant visits for special occasions and prefer cooking at home. Not only is this cost-effective, but it also promotes a healthier lifestyle. They often plan meals, buy ingredients in bulk, and embrace leftovers to maximize their food budget.

Expensive Hobbies

While hobbies are essential for a fulfilling retirement, expensive ones can be a financial drain. Frugal retirees focus on hobbies that are low-cost or free. Gardening, hiking, volunteering, or joining community clubs are excellent ways to stay active and engaged without spending much.

Premium Cable Packages

In the age of streaming services, paying for a premium cable package can be unnecessary. Frugal retirees often cut the cable cord and opt for more affordable streaming services that offer the shows and movies they enjoy. Some even take advantage of free entertainment sources like public libraries and community events.

Are You Retirement Ready?

New Cars

A new car depreciates the moment it leaves the dealership. Frugal retirees avoid this financial pitfall by purchasing used cars in good condition. They look for reliable models with low mileage and a history of minimal repairs. This approach saves them a significant amount on both the purchase price and insurance costs.

Full-Priced Travel

Traveling can be a significant part of retirement, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. Frugal retirees plan trips during off-peak seasons, use reward points for flights and hotels, and prefer rentals over expensive resorts. They also explore local destinations, embracing the beauty and culture closer to home.

Impulse Purchases

Frugal retirees avoid impulse buys. They stick to a shopping list and give themselves a cooling-off period for large purchases. This approach helps them distinguish between wants and needs, avoiding unnecessary expenses that can add up over time.

High Investment Fees

With a focus on preserving their nest egg, frugal retirees are wary of high investment fees. They prefer low-cost index funds or ETFs and often consult with a financial advisor to ensure their investment strategy aligns with their retirement goals and risk tolerance.

Excessive Home Maintenance Costs

Owning a large home can lead to high maintenance costs. Many frugal retirees downsize to a smaller, more manageable home, reducing expenses on utilities, taxes, and upkeep. They also prefer doing minor repairs themselves, saving money on professional services.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

Cutting Expenses for Retirement: 9 Subscriptions You Should Cancel ASAP

Retirement

Cutting Expenses for Retirement: 9 Subscriptions You Should Cancel ASAP

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens to Your Social Security Check When Your Spouse Dies?

Social Security

What Happens to Your Social Security Check When Your Spouse Dies?

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

45 Things Every 50-Something Should Know About Retirement

Retirement

45 Things Every 50-Something Should Know About Retirement

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: What Is ‘Poison Pill’ Commission and Will It Threaten Future Benefits?

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: What Is 'Poison Pill' Commission and Will It Threaten Future Benefits?

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

Retirement

Worst Places To Spend Your Golden Years and Where To Retire Instead

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Financial Myths About Retiring in Mexico

Retirement

7 Financial Myths About Retiring in Mexico

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

Retirement

10 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things Empty Nesters Should Consider Buying in Retirement

Retirement

9 Things Empty Nesters Should Consider Buying in Retirement

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 10 States Where SSI Disability Checks Go Furthest

Social Security

Social Security: 10 States Where SSI Disability Checks Go Furthest

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Retirement Age Now vs. 50 Years Ago

Retirement

The Average Retirement Age Now vs. 50 Years Ago

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Debts To Pay Off Before Retirement

Retirement

5 Debts To Pay Off Before Retirement

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Expenses Retirees Wish They Spent More Money On

Retirement

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Expenses Retirees Wish They Spent More Money On

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Retired Early: Here’s When I Started Saving for Retirement

Retirement

I Retired Early: Here's When I Started Saving for Retirement

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2024: 6 Savings Tips Americans Are Not Taking Advantage Of

Social Security

Social Security 2024: 6 Savings Tips Americans Are Not Taking Advantage Of

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!