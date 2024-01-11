Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Best Places in North Carolina To Live on Only a Social Security Check If You’re Single

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Happy active mature woman in fashionable clothes riding bicycle on suburban neighborhood street in spring.
wundervisuals / Getty Images

With a major Social Security trust fund headed for depletion in less than a decade, there is increasing concern about its impact on retirement benefits. Because the trust fund provides nearly one-quarter of Social Security’s funding, people are worried that they’ll see smaller checks. This puts even more pressure on seniors to find affordable retirement destinations — especially single retirees with only one check to rely on. Many are eyeing a move to North Carolina.

As the AARP reported last year, U.S. Census Bureau data found that a rising number of retirees and retired couples are moving to other states to find cheaper housing. One of the most popular destinations is North Carolina, which ranked second behind only Florida in the Census Bureau analysis.

The first thing you should know if you are approaching retirement age is that Social Security checks don’t go very far. The average retirement payment is $1,797.23 a month as of November 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. Trying to squeeze by on that amount is a challenge no matter where you live. 

A recent analysis by Insider Monkey looked at affordable cities in North Carolina based on factors such as cost of living, median home price and average monthly rent. Here are its five best places to live in the Tar Heel State if you have to get by on a single Social Security check.

Are You Retirement Ready?

5. Burlington

  • Insider Monkey Score: 31
  • Cost of Living Index: 83.7           
  • Median Home Price: $233,000
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,144

Burlington takes up prime real estate in central North Carolina, with easy interstate access to urban centers like Raleigh and Charlotte as well as the Blue Ridge mountains to the west. The city itself is a former railroad and textile hub that offers plenty of recreation, entertainment and cultural choices.

4. Fayetteville

  • Insider Monkey Score: 34
  • Cost of Living Index: 81.4
  • Median Home Price: $255,000
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,107

Like Burlington, Fayetteville is fairly close to major cities such as Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington. You can find affordable homes in Fayetteville and enjoy a mild climate, varied dining options and proximity to medical facilities, according to Insider Monkey. The locals have a reputation for being friendly, and seniors in general like living here.

3. Reidsville

  • Insider Monkey Score: 34
  • Cost of Living Index: 78
  • Median Home Price: $207,000
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,354

Insider Monkey calls Reidsville a good option for seniors seeking a place with small-town charm, affordability and natural beauty. You’ll find plenty of museums, historical sites and landmarks here, as well as numerous parks, trails and outdoor spaces. Homes are very affordable.

2. Shelby

  • Insider Monkey Score: 35
  • Cost of Living Index: 81.6
  • Median Home Price: $238,000
  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,072

Located in the picturesque North Carolina foothills, Shelby offers easy access to the Blue Ridge mountains in one direction and the urban bustle of Charlotte in the other. Monthly rents are cheap compared to other North Carolina cities, making it a good destination for single seniors on a budget.

Are You Retirement Ready?

1. Lumberton

  • Insider Monkey Score: 44
  • Cost of Living Index: 72
  • Median Home Price: $220,000
  • Average Monthly Rent: $986

Lumberton ranks first in Insider Monkey’s analysis of North Carolina retirement destinations because of its combination of affordability, safety and things to do. The picturesque city lies along the Lumber River, less than an hour from Fayetteville and less than two hours from the Outer Banks. It offers plenty of cultural festivals, local events and historical sites.

More From GOBankingRates

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

Related Content

4 Things You Might Not Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits

Social Security

4 Things You Might Not Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits

January 10, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

Social Security

Social Security: What's the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

January 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Boomers Beware: The Downsides of Hinging Your Retirement Entirely on Social Security

Social Security

Boomers Beware: The Downsides of Hinging Your Retirement Entirely on Social Security

January 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: If Elected in 2024, Trump Promises To Keep Program Intact — Did He Deliver During Previous Term?

Social Security

Social Security: If Elected in 2024, Trump Promises To Keep Program Intact -- Did He Deliver During Previous Term?

January 09, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

Social Security

7 Ways People Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

January 08, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Your Social Security Benefits Will Be Impacted Most in 2024 by 5 Factors

Social Security

Your Social Security Benefits Will Be Impacted Most in 2024 by 5 Factors

January 08, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2024: 5 Things You Can Do To Maximize Your Benefits in the New Year

Social Security

Social Security 2024: 5 Things You Can Do To Maximize Your Benefits in the New Year

January 08, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

January 08, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Trust Fund Underperformed Inflation in 2023 — How Much It Could Have Gained Invested Differently

Social Security

Social Security Trust Fund Underperformed Inflation in 2023 -- How Much It Could Have Gained Invested Differently

January 08, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

How Social Security Fits into Your 2024 Financial Framework, According to Experts

Social Security

How Social Security Fits into Your 2024 Financial Framework, According to Experts

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Michigan for a Single Person To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Michigan for a Single Person To Live Only on Social Security

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2024?

Social Security

How Big Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2024?

January 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

January 07, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

Biden's 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

January 07, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

January 07, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

January 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!