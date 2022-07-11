Social Security Will No Longer Extend Timeframe for E-Verify Cases After July 15

NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will no longer provide an extended timeframe for employees to resolve mismatched E-Verify cases. As of July 15, 2022, employees whose E-Verify cases are referred to SSA will have the normal eight federal working days to contact their local SSA office to begin resolving the mismatch, the SSA said in an announcement on its website.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Find Out: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

E-Verify is a web-based system through which employers electronically confirm the employment eligibility of their employees. In the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, E-Verify had extended the timeframe for an employee to take action to resolve a Social Security (SSA) Tentative Nonconfirmation (mismatch), due to SSA office closures to the public, according to an announcement at the time.

Now, only E-Verify cases referred between March 2, 2020, to July 14, 2022, with an SSA mismatch will still have an extended timeframe to be resolved until September 29, 2023, according to the announcement.

However, the SSA said that if your E-Verify case resulted in a mismatch and the date on your original Referral Date Confirmation (RDC) is on or after July 15, 2022, you must contact a local SSA field office by the date on your RDC to resolve your mismatch.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

Retire Comfortably

The SSA also suggested resolving mismatches during the following timeframes:

If the date on the employee’s RDC is March 2 to December 31, 2020, you should contact SSA between October 1 to December 31, 2022.

If the date on the employee’s RDC is January 1 to December 31, 2021, you should contact SSA between January 1 to March 31, 2023.

If the date on the employee’s RDC is January 1 to July 14, 2022, you should contact SSA between April 1 to June 30, 2023.

Social Security Schedule: When July 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

Discover: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

It adds that in any case, you must visit SSA to resolve your mismatch by the final deadline of September 29, 2023, or E-Verify will issue a Final Nonconfirmation and your employer may terminate your employment.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: