Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: Full Retirement Age Won’t Change Again After 2022

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Happy senior couple outside in spring nature, hugging at sunset.
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you are preparing for retirement and were born after 1960, you’ll want to be prepared to wait until you are 67 years old to claim Social Security benefits. That’s because full retirement age (FRA) in the eyes of the Social Security Administration will rise from 66 years and 10 months old to 67 for anyone turning 62 in 2022 or beyond.

Early Retirement Hack: Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty
Learn: Can My Grandchild Receive Social Security Dependent Benefits?

The bad news is you’ll reach FRA later than your peers born in 1959 or before. However, the silver lining is that FRA will stop changing this year for good. Anyone born from 1960 on can claim full Social Security benefits at age 67.

This is the first time in six years the age to collect full Social Security hasn’t changed. Those born between 1943 and 1954 could collect full benefits at age 66. Each year, FRA edged higher, increasing by 2 months for those born between 1955 and 1959. Unless the federal government votes to make additional changes to prevent Social Security from running out of funds, FRA should not change again, beginning this year.

Retire Comfortably

See: 9 Things Most Retirees Don’t Know About Social Security
Find: Social Security Has a ‘Treasure Trove’ of Benefits If You Heed These Expert Tips

What Is Full Retirement Age?

It’s important to understand that you can collect Social Security benefits before age 67. You can claim retirement benefits as early as age 62, but you’ll pay early filing penalties. These penalties will reduce your monthly benefits every single month prior to your FRA, according to SSA.gov.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.