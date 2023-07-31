Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Check?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (14004787a)Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2023.
MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Amid an intensifying debate as to how to handle Social Security insolvency as well as his own recent health concerns, 81-year-old Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that he “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do,” according to the Associated Press.

A July 26 incident in which McConnell froze during a press briefing has sparked debate about age requirements of high-standing government officials and the health of the minority leader in particular. The episode has fueled rumors that McConnell, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has served as Republican leader since 2007, might step aside from his leadership post before the 119th Congress.

To the general public, McConnell might seem too old to be a serving senator, but as Pew Research notes, the current median age of Senate members is 65.3 years, up from 64.8 in the 117th Congress.

Per CNN, McConnell is the 12th longest-serving senator ever and, at 81, has been eligible for Social Security for almost 20 years. But does he collect it?

Social Security benefits are calculated on an individual basis and can change over time, but they are personal financial information, so the size of Social Security checks is typically a private matter and may not be publicly disclosed.

According to Congressional Research Service, before 1984, federal civil service employees and Members of Congress didn’t pay into Social Security and were therefore ineligible for benefits. However, Members of Congress first elected in 1984 or later are covered automatically under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS).

Are You Retirement Ready?

All senators and those congressmen serving as members prior to September 30, 2003, may decline this coverage. Representatives entering office on or after September 30, 2003, cannot elect to be excluded from such coverage. 

If McConnell is collecting Social Security, we can only speculate that he is getting the maximum benefit of $4,555 in 2023 given his substantial government earnings history. If he decides to not run in the next Congress, which begins in 2025, he will earn the maximum benefit and a generous pension when he retires.

Or he may simply forgo collecting Social Security altogether, as is the prerogative of anyone, but especially the wealthy like McConnell who might not need the monthly income during his retirement years.

As the top Republican in the Senate, McConnell earns $193,400 a year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McConnell’s total assets are estimated at $35 million. Much of this comes from his years earning a competitive government salary and an estimated $5-$25 million that he and his wife, businesswoman and former government official Elaine Chao, inherited following Chao’s mother’s death.  

Social Security benefits are based on an individual’s earnings history and the age at which the person starts claiming benefits. The maximum benefit amount one can receive from Social Security is determined by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and is subject to annual adjustments based on inflation and other factors.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: Don’t Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: Don't Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Hack: How the ‘Bridge Method’ Works as Alternative to Claiming Early

Social Security

Social Security Hack: How the 'Bridge Method' Works as Alternative to Claiming Early

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: 4 Ways You Can Lose Your Benefits

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Which Americans Would Be Most Affected by a Tax Cap?

Social Security

Social Security: Which Americans Would Be Most Affected by a Tax Cap?

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

Social Security

Dave Ramsey: Take Social Security at Age 62, but Only If You Do This With Each Check

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Best Countries for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

6 Best Countries for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 5 Ways Millennials Should Prepare for Social Security Cuts

Social Security

Social Security: 5 Ways Millennials Should Prepare for Social Security Cuts

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?

Social Security

Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Public Workers Also Receiving Pensions May Finally Receive Fair Compensation

Social Security

Social Security: How Public Workers Also Receiving Pensions May Finally Receive Fair Compensation

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 Mistakes Representative Payees Must Avoid

Social Security

Social Security: 4 Mistakes Representative Payees Must Avoid

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How a Drop in Benefits Will Impact Men Vs Women

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How a Drop in Benefits Will Impact Men Vs Women

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Mistakes That Put Your Retirement Fund At Risk

Social Security

Social Security Mistakes That Put Your Retirement Fund At Risk

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!