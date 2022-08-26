Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for September 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Daughter hugging father on park bench stock photo
Igor Alecsander / iStock.com

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks are typically deposited on the first of every month unless the date happens to fall on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, SSI recipients will receive two payments in September.

Social Security: You Can Apply for SNAP at the Same Time You Apply For SSI
Learn: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

If you received Social Security before May 1997 — or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI — then you will receive your Social Security payment on Sept. 2nd and SSI on Sept. 1st and Sept. 30th. The maximum SSI payment for 2022 is $841, so recipients could receive up to $1,682 for the month of September.

SSI is a need-based program that provides monthly benefits to those who have low income and free resources. To be eligible for SSI, you must meet the SSA’s following criteria:

  • Be age 65 or older
  • Partially or completely blind
  • Have a medical condition that keeps you from working, which is expected to last one year or result in death

More: 12 New Social Security ‘Compassionate Allowances’ – Can You Get a Faster Pay-Out?

The SSA states that some states and territories may also supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments.

Retire Comfortably

The exact amount you receive may vary based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) that apply to Social Security benefits. The COLA for 2022 is 5.9%, but based on new consumer price index data for July, AARP estimates that COLA could increase in the eight to 10 percent range.

Next year’s COLA will depend on changes in consumer prices through the end of September, and will be announced in October. Any increases will take effect in January 2023.

See: Take These 7 Key Steps Today to Retire a Millionaire

Explore: Does Going to College Affect Social Security Disability?
Find: What Is the Student Earned Income Exclusion for SSI?

If you typically receive paper checks, the SSA advises to wait three additional mailing days before checking on your payment status if you don’t receive it on the scheduled date. If you receive a direct deposit, you can expect to receive your payment on the first, but this may depend on your bank.

Retire Comfortably

Here is the full Social Security schedule of payments for the 2022 calendar year.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of August 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.