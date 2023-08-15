Advertiser Disclosure
Credit Cards / Advice

Expert Deems This Credit Score Is the Pinnacle of Financial Achievement

3 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
Shot of an attractive young businesswoman standing alone outside and looking surprised while using her cellphone stock photo
PeopleImages / iStock.com

Whether you’re applying for credit or seeking housing, a good credit score can save you money and provide more options. But if you think you need a perfect score to get the best interest rates, you’re in for some welcome news. In an interview with CNBC’s “Make It,” Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, revealed that a credit score of 740 to 760 is likely all you need.

Rossman explained, “Typically, once you hit the mid-700s, you’re considered to have excellent credit and there’s no practical benefit to scoring any higher. It’s just bragging rights above that threshold.”

The most popular credit scoring model is the FICO score, which takes into account your payment history, credit mix, outstanding balances, credit history length and new credit accounts. It has a 300-to-850 range and a “poor”-to-“exceptional” rating scale. The suggested range of 740 to 760 falls in FICO’s “very good” category.

Get Credit Card Perks

Rossman also emphasized how just 20 credit score points could affect your interest savings. You can test this out with myFICO’s Loan Savings Calculator for several loan types.

For example, a $250,000 30-year fixed-rate mortgage might have a 6.816% rate with a 760 credit score versus 7.038% with a 740 score. This higher score would save you around $13,379. And when comparing rates for scores of 760 versus 620, you’ll see a difference of $98,280 in interest.

To see where your credit score stands, you can turn to credit scoring services, the myFICO website or even your current bank. If it’s under the 740-to-760 range, you can take several steps to improve it and watch the score for changes. Rossman advised treating the process as “more of a marathon than a sprint.” 

Assuming you’re already making on-time payments, which has the strongest impact on your score, paying off debts is a good place to start, as your credit utilization also has a high impact. You can also try asking current creditors to increase your limits, especially if they only do soft inquiries. Additionally, time will help you out as long as you avoid unnecessary new accounts and stay under 30% of your credit limits. 

Once you have an ideal credit score and want to apply for credit, make sure you check with multiple lenders and compare rates. At the same time, keep in mind that lenders will look at additional criteria to make a lending decision. Some examples may include your debt-to-income ratio, employment history and, for mortgages and car loans, your down payment amount.

Get Credit Card Perks

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How To Find and Change Your Billing Address

Credit Cards

How To Find and Change Your Billing Address

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Why You Should Stop Using Credit Cards for Points

Credit Cards

Dave Ramsey: Why You Should Stop Using Credit Cards for Points

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Credit Card Costs More Than $10 Million –And What It Gets You

Credit Cards

This Credit Card Costs More Than $10 Million --And What It Gets You

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make a Victoria’s Secret Credit Card Payment

Retail

How To Make a Victoria's Secret Credit Card Payment

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Everything You Need To Know About How To Pay Your Target RedCard

Retail

Everything You Need To Know About How To Pay Your Target RedCard

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make a Best Buy Credit Card Payment

Retail

How To Make a Best Buy Credit Card Payment

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Average Credit Card Debt in Every State

Credit Cards

Average Credit Card Debt in Every State

July 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Debt in America

Credit Cards

Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Debt in America

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Preferred: Which Card Is Best for You?

Credit Cards

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Preferred: Which Card Is Best for You?

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Instant Approval Credit Cards

Credit Cards

5 Best Instant Approval Credit Cards

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Does the Chime Credit Builder Card Work?

Credit Cards

How Does the Chime Credit Builder Card Work?

July 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Chase Preapproval: How To Prequalify for Chase Credit Cards

Credit Cards

Chase Preapproval: How To Prequalify for Chase Credit Cards

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Use the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal

Rewards

How To Use the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 12: How To Improve Your Credit History and Rebuild Your Financial Future With Patrice Washington

Live Richer Podcast

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 12: How To Improve Your Credit History and Rebuild Your Financial Future With Patrice Washington

June 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Bilt Credit Card: 6 Things You Need To Know

Rewards

Bilt Credit Card: 6 Things You Need To Know

June 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Emirates Skywards Credit Cards: 7 Things You Need To Know

Credit Cards

Emirates Skywards Credit Cards: 7 Things You Need To Know

June 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!