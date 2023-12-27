Advertiser Disclosure
Credit Cards / Advice

Store Credit Cards Labeled ‘Last Resort’ by Money Expert for One Big Reason

3 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
Internet scam.
fizkes / Getty Images

When making a major purchase, you might turn to store credit cards for convenient financing. While they often come with no-interest promotions and purchase discounts, they can also have costly catches, such as deferred interest, that should make you reconsider signing up. “Deferred interest should be a last resort,” WalletHub founder and CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou cautioned in an interview with CNBC Make It.

Why Deferred Interest Offers Are Risky

At first glance, a deferred interest promotion can resemble the popular 0% introductory financing offer you see with regular credit cards. The deal is that you won’t pay any interest on your purchase as long as you pay it off by the promotion’s deadline, such as 12 or 18 months. However, there’s a major catch: retroactive interest.

If even a small portion of your balance remains after that deadline, the creditor can charge interest on the whole original purchase — not just your remaining balance. This can also happen if you fall behind on payments during the promotional period.

Since store cards usually have high rates, often exceeding 30%, this surprise interest can significantly hurt your finances.

Can Deferred Interest Financing Still Make Sense?

Papadimitriou recommended looking into other financing options before considering a deferred interest offer. For example, you might qualify for a regular 0% interest credit card offer. You could also just wait and save up the cash needed.

Get Credit Card Perks

But since you could potentially get interest-free financing, deferred interest promotions may make sense when you have no doubts about wiping out the balance by the deadline and staying on top of your payments. You’ll want to carefully read the offer’s fine print so you know what could disqualify you and leave you with a costly surprise.

If you apply, plan your payoff strategy since your minimum payments likely won’t leave you with a zero balance by the end of the promotional period, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned. You should also try to avoid additional card purchases and make sure your payments are applied to the deferred interest purchase. Automatic payments are also recommended.

Beware of Other Store Card Drawbacks

Retroactive interest is just one of the several pitfalls that come with store credit cards. You’ll often only have a small line of credit and pay a high interest rate on everyday purchases. These cards and their perks usually only work at the specific retailer. Additionally, they can encourage overspending, especially if the store offers rewards or coupons.

When using these cards, watch your spending and try to keep your credit utilization below 30%. You should also consider paying your balance in full each month to avoid expensive finance charges.

More From GOBankingRates

Get Credit Card Perks

Related Content

Best Airline Credit Cards 2023

Credit Cards

Best Airline Credit Cards 2023

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Travel Credit Cards 2023

Rewards

Best Travel Credit Cards 2023

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Critics’ Choice Credit Cards 2023

Credit Cards

Critics' Choice Credit Cards 2023

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Cash Back Credit Cards 2023

Rewards

Best Cash Back Credit Cards 2023

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards 2023

Credit Cards

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards 2023

December 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Rewards Credit Cards 2023

Rewards

Best Rewards Credit Cards 2023

December 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Here’s Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be On a Credit Card

Credit Cards

Experts: Here's Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be On a Credit Card

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Do Prepaid Debit Cards Work?

Credit Cards

How Do Prepaid Debit Cards Work?

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Pay Rent With a Credit Card?

Credit Cards

Can You Pay Rent With a Credit Card?

December 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

Credit Cards

7 Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Do Credit Cards Have Routing Numbers?

Credit Cards

Do Credit Cards Have Routing Numbers?

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Boost Your Credit Rewards During the Holidays

Rewards

6 Ways To Boost Your Credit Rewards During the Holidays

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Red Flags To Check for on Your Credit Card Bill Every Month

Credit Cards

Red Flags To Check for on Your Credit Card Bill Every Month

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Shares 4 Ways To Get Out of Credit Card Debt

Credit Cards

Suze Orman Shares 4 Ways To Get Out of Credit Card Debt

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 2 Reasons To Stop Using Credit Cards for Points

Credit Cards

Dave Ramsey: 2 Reasons To Stop Using Credit Cards for Points

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s Why I Use Credit Cards for Every Single Purchase I Make

Credit Cards

Grant Cardone: Here's Why I Use Credit Cards for Every Single Purchase I Make

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!