Credit Cards / Live Richer Podcast

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 12: How To Improve Your Credit History and Rebuild Your Financial Future With Patrice Washington

2 min Read
By Amen Oyiboke
©Patrice Washington

This Episode

Improving your credit history is an essential step toward financial freedom and security. By taking the right measures, you can gradually change your credit history and get lower interest rates, and increase your financial stability. In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with Patrice Washington about how to build your credit and make better habits to change your credit history. Washington is an award-winning author and podcaster who is also the founder of Redefining Wealth, an international community committed to weaving all aspects of life and personal finance.

In this show, Washington gives tips to grow patience and persistence in rebuilding your credit history and ways to pursue valuable resources to grow your credit score.

Listen to the full episode to find out ways to improve your credit.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

