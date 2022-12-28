Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 2: You Might Be Losing Your Credit Card Reward Points, Here’s What You Should Do

PeopleImages / Getty Images

This Episode

In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with Jason Stverak and Senitra Horbrook about how to maximize credit card rewards points that you value and want to use for your everyday needs. The Points Guy’s Senitra Horbrook gives tips on how to use travel rewards points or miles to book trips for free. Jason Stverak currently serves as the Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) Deputy Chief Advocacy Officer for Federal Government Affairs and sheds light on legislation that would eliminate almost all funding that goes towards popular credit card rewards programs like cash back and travel points.

This episode of the Live Richer podcast is sponsored by Hands Off My Rewards.

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch on your device.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

More From GOBankingRates