Credit Score Expert Advice: Asking for Lower Credit Card Limits Could Hurt You

tolgart / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve got a credit card with a balance so high you barely put a dent in it each month, you may be tempted to ask the bank to lower your credit limit. But Liz Weston, CFP and personal finance columnist for The Los Angeles Times, said doing so would be a mistake.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Find: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Here’s why: You instantly increase your credit utilization ratio.

Credit Utilization Ratio Defined

Simply put, your credit utilization ratio, or credit utilization rate, is how much of your available credit limit you use, expressed as a percentage. And according to myFICO, it significantly impacts your credit score. When your score gets calculated, the amount you owe on your accounts makes up 30% of the financial metric.

Lenders like to see credit utilization rates as low as possible, generally well under 30%. Higher utilization than that can indicate overborrowing, which makes you a financial risk for defaulting on the debt.

Check Your Credit Today

Credit Utilization Ratio Example

Let’s say you have a credit card with a $10,000 limit and regularly use $1,000 of your available credit. In this example, your credit utilization ratio is 10%.

But if you ask your bank to reduce your credit line to $3,000, your utilization rate automatically jumps to 33%. Chances are, your credit score will suffer as a result.

If you want to instantly lower your credit utilization rate, open a new credit card account. Or, if you’ve asked your credit card issuer to reduce your credit line, ask them to reinstate the higher limit.

Take Our Poll: Would You Move for a Job That Paid You a $10,000 Signing Bonus?

Boost Your Credit Score Even Higher

If your credit score is under 670, follow these tips to improve it:

Pay your bills on time — every time. Your payment history has the greatest impact on your credit score.

Reduce your account balances. Your credit utilization ratio will gradually drop as you do.

Keep old accounts open. Credit scoring models and lenders like to see a high average age of credit.

Check Your Credit Today

Remember: Building and maintaining a high credit score is a long game. But your dedication will ultimately pay off if you consistently manage your accounts responsibly.

More From GOBankingRates