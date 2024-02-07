How to Improve Your Credit Score While Watching the Super Bowl

Riska / Getty Images

Most football fans who plan to watch the Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday, Feb. 11, want to improve their credit score. In turn, having a game plan fans can put in place even during the game can help them finetune and update their financial plays as well as improve their credit scores.

A new Experian survey found that 88% of football fans who will watch the big game would like to improve their credit score in 2024. In addition, 61% of fans feel they struggle with overspending and 30% do not have emergency savings. Yet, 27% of them say they do not know where to find trusted financial advice and 34% say they do not have a financial game plan.

You can improve your score even while watching the Super Bowl by self-reporting bill payments to your credit file. There are a variety of paid services that will push the data to Experian, Equifax and Transunion, but if you’re looking for something quick and simple, Experian Boost is a free option with instant results.

Here are the bills that can be added to your credit file to improve your credit score:

Rent payments: The big three credit agencies all use your rent payments to calculate your credit score. Only online residential rent payments made to select property management companies or rent payment platforms are eligible, according to Experian. Meanwhile, rent payments made with cash, money order, personal check or on a mobile payment transfer app are not eligible.

Utilities: These include electricity, gas, water and waste management.

Telecom: These include satellite, cable and television.

Insurance: You can use Experian Boost to get credit for insurance payments you make each month, including auto insurance, life insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance and pet insurance, according to Experian. However, health insurance payments or any insurance payments that aren’t paid monthly don’t qualify.

Mobile and landline phone: Whether you’re with AT&T or Verizon these monthly payments can give your credit a lift.

Streaming services: Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Hulu are all eligible. The accounts must be in your name and the bills must have three payments in the last six months.

