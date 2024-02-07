Advertiser Disclosure
Credit / Credit Score

How to Improve Your Credit Score While Watching the Super Bowl

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Happy seniors at home sitting on a couch and using laptop.
Riska / Getty Images

Most football fans who plan to watch the Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday, Feb. 11, want to improve their credit score. In turn, having a game plan fans can put in place even during the game can help them finetune and update their financial plays as well as improve their credit scores.

A new Experian survey found that 88% of football fans who will watch the big game would like to improve their credit score in 2024. In addition, 61% of fans feel they struggle with overspending and 30% do not have emergency savings. Yet, 27% of them say they do not know where to find trusted financial advice and 34% say they do not have a financial game plan.

You can improve your score even while watching the Super Bowl by self-reporting bill payments to your credit file. There are a variety of paid services that will push the data to Experian, Equifax and Transunion, but if you’re looking for something quick and simple, Experian Boost is a free option with instant results.

Here are the bills that can be added to your credit file to improve your credit score:

Rent payments: The big three credit agencies all use your rent payments to calculate your credit score. Only online residential rent payments made to select property management companies or rent payment platforms are eligible, according to Experian. Meanwhile, rent payments made with cash, money order, personal check or on a mobile payment transfer app are not eligible.

Check Your Credit Today

Utilities: These include electricity, gas, water and waste management.

Telecom: These include satellite, cable and television.

Insurance: You can use Experian Boost to get credit for insurance payments you make each month, including auto insurance, life insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance and pet insurance, according to Experian. However, health insurance payments or any insurance payments that aren’t paid monthly don’t qualify.

Mobile and landline phone: Whether you’re with AT&T or Verizon these monthly payments can give your credit a lift.

Streaming services: Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Hulu are all eligible. The accounts must be in your name and the bills must have three payments in the last six months.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Can Debt Settlement Hurt Your Credit Score?

Credit Score

Can Debt Settlement Hurt Your Credit Score?

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Top 6 Ways To Boost Your Credit Score Before Refinancing

Credit Score

Top 6 Ways To Boost Your Credit Score Before Refinancing

January 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 (Easy To Fix) Things You Don’t Realize Are Costing You Money

Credit Score

6 (Easy To Fix) Things You Don't Realize Are Costing You Money

January 23, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Myths About Credit Scores That Most People Believe

Credit Score

7 Myths About Credit Scores That Most People Believe

January 09, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

4 Common Ways Middle Class People Hurt Their Credit Scores

Credit Score

4 Common Ways Middle Class People Hurt Their Credit Scores

January 03, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

3 Steps To Improve Your Credit Score by 200 Points in 2024

Credit Score

3 Steps To Improve Your Credit Score by 200 Points in 2024

January 24, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Can You Be Middle Class If You Have a Poor Credit Score?

Credit Score

Can You Be Middle Class If You Have a Poor Credit Score?

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Why You Don’t Actually Need a Credit Card To Raise Your Credit Score

Credit Score

Why You Don't Actually Need a Credit Card To Raise Your Credit Score

January 02, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says This Is the Best Way To Improve Your Credit Score

Credit Score

Dave Ramsey Says This Is the Best Way To Improve Your Credit Score

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Will an Overdraft on Your Bank Account Affect Your Credit Score?

Credit Score

Will an Overdraft on Your Bank Account Affect Your Credit Score?

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s The Silly Reason You’re Throwing Away $80 Every Month

Credit Score

Here's The Silly Reason You're Throwing Away $80 Every Month

January 09, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Mistakes First-Time Credit Users Make

Credit Score

I'm a Financial Planner: Mistakes First-Time Credit Users Make

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Raise Your Credit Score 200 Points in Less Than 5 Years

Credit Score

7 Ways To Raise Your Credit Score 200 Points in Less Than 5 Years

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Surprising People or Companies That Can Check Your Credit Score

Credit Score

6 Surprising People or Companies That Can Check Your Credit Score

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This One Mistake Can Tank Your Credit Score 100 Points Instantly

Credit Score

This One Mistake Can Tank Your Credit Score 100 Points Instantly

December 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Sneaky Ways You Don’t Realize Your Credit Score is Costing You Money

Credit Score

5 Sneaky Ways You Don't Realize Your Credit Score is Costing You Money

December 19, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!