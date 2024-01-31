9 Affordable Small Towns With a Population Over 10,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to finding a place to live that won’t break the bank, small towns often offer a charming, cost-effective alternative to big city living.

Data was sourced using Numbeo to find cost of living, and Realtor.com to see the home values in these affordable small towns. Here’s a roundup of nine small towns in the United States, each with a population exceeding 10,000, known for their affordability and unique appeal.

1. Vineyard, Utah

Population: 11,579

Median Home Value: $582,703

Vineyard combines rapid growth with an affordable lifestyle and small-town allure. It offers significant savings in transportation, utilities, and groceries, making it an attractive option for those seeking a balance between cost and quality of life.

2. Rutland, Vermont

Population: 15,934

Median Home Value: $222,834

Rutland is known for its natural beauty and outdoor activities, coupled with an affordable cost of living. Its transportation costs are notably low, adding to the town’s appeal for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike.

3. Cortland, New York

Population: 17,577

Median Home Value: $177,311

Cortland offers an enticing mix of affordability and charm. With most living expenses below the national average, it’s an excellent choice for those seeking a cost-effective lifestyle in a culturally rich setting.

4. Branson, Missouri

Population: 12,579

Median Home Value: $294,206

Branson is a hub of entertainment and leisure with surprisingly low living costs. Residents benefit from affordable groceries, utilities, and healthcare, making it a great place for both entertainment and everyday living.

Investing for Everyone

5. New Ulm, Montana

Population: 14,052

Median Home Value: $212,754

Ranking high for its livability and affordability, New Ulm is perfect for those who enjoy the beauty of all four seasons and a range of activities, all without stretching the budget too thin.

6. Martinsville, Virginia

Population: 13,476

Median Home Value: $77,600

Martinsville is steeped in history and racing culture, offering some of the lowest housing expenses in the nation. It’s an ideal locale for those looking for affordability without sacrificing cultural richness.

7. Ponca City, Oklahoma

Population: 24,499

Median Home Value: $102,600

With its historical roots and affordable living, Ponca City is a standout choice. Housing costs are significantly lower here, offering a budget-friendly lifestyle amidst a backdrop of rich history and natural beauty.

8. Dublin, Georgia

Population: 16,067

Median Home Value: $127,300

Dublin is a small town with big character, boasting lower-than-average housing costs and a range of educational and cultural attractions. It’s a great pick for those seeking a budget-friendly yet vibrant community.

9. Ardmore, Oklahoma

Population: 24,829

Median Home Value: $124,000

Ardmore offers more than just affordability; it’s a community where housing and daily expenses are well below the national average. It’s an attractive option for those who appreciate the great outdoors and a lower cost of living.

Conclusion

These small towns demonstrate that you can enjoy the charm and community spirit of small-town America without sacrificing financial stability. Each town offers its unique mix of affordability, culture, and lifestyle, proving that you don’t have to compromise on quality of life to live within your means.

Investing for Everyone

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates