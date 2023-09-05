Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Buying Real Estate To Create Passive Income? Avoid These 3 Mistakes That Could Lose You Money

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
A real estate sign.
ejs9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Generating passive income — money not derived from active involvement such as a salary — can initially be time-consuming and costly, but once you’re started, it can be a path to lifelong wealth. One of the most well-known ways to go about doing so is by buying real estate.

Yet, while some experts agree that this method can be very lucrative, they also warn about the potential mistakes that could cost you money in the end.

Don’t Do It All By Yourself

First of all, being a landlord entails many hurdles: finding reliable tenants, collecting rent and handling maintenance and repairs, as MoneyWise noted.

Instead, you could consider hiring a property manager — but this, too, could prove burdensome.

“Even if you are managing the managing company, they’ve still got to call you and approve the $8,400 new heating and air system that blew up, or the other day I had a $26,000 one go out on one of our commercial buildings,” personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said on The Ramsey Show, according to MoneyWise.”Didn’t feel passive to me at all.”

Investing for Everyone

Don’t Rush Into It

While Ramsey said he still likes real estate as an asset class, he noted that investors should still proceed with caution.

“I love real estate. It does give you a better rate of return that other investments don’t have, but when I hear someone say passive income and real estate in the same sentence, it means they’ve been on get-rich-quick websites,” he added.

Don’t Buy Anything Until You’re Debt-Free

If you’re debt-free and have enough cash on hand, buying a rental property is a great way to create passive income. However, as Ramsey noted, don’t ever go into debt to buy rental property.

“Before you buy a rental property, pay off your own home first and purchase your investment property with cash. Don’t ever go into debt to buy rental property,” he wrote in an article.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here’s Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

Real Estate

Real Estate Investing Guru David Greene: Here's Where You Should Be Buying Property for Long-Term Wealth

September 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

September 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

September 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Cities Where People Could Be Offloading Their Vacation Rentals

Real Estate

7 Cities Where People Could Be Offloading Their Vacation Rentals

September 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

September 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 1 in 4 Americans Expect To Take Over 5 Years To Save for a Home

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 1 in 4 Americans Expect To Take Over 5 Years To Save for a Home

September 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

Real Estate

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

September 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

Real Estate

Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

September 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

Real Estate

5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

September 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

Real Estate

15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

September 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Best Cities To Invest in Rental Property

Real Estate

The Best Cities To Invest in Rental Property

September 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Learn Why Grant Cardone Says Anyone Investing in Great Real Estate Today Will Be Happy They Did in the Future

Real Estate

Learn Why Grant Cardone Says Anyone Investing in Great Real Estate Today Will Be Happy They Did in the Future

September 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

14% of Americans Don’t Believe They’ll Ever Be Able To Buy a Home: Why Real Estate Experts Disagree

Real Estate

14% of Americans Don't Believe They'll Ever Be Able To Buy a Home: Why Real Estate Experts Disagree

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Save for a House While Renting

Real Estate

How To Save for a House While Renting

September 01, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Real Estate

20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2023: There Are More Houses on the Market, But You’ll Pay An Extra 38% for One

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: There Are More Houses on the Market, But You'll Pay An Extra 38% for One

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!