Here’s How Much You Need To Make To Afford a Home in the South

ferrantraite / Getty Images

It is taking much more money to afford a home as late, largely due to a confluence of factors such as high mortgage rates, lack of inventory and high prices. And now, home buyers will need to earn even more than they did a year ago to be able to afford a home.

To put this into context, on Feb. 14 the 30-year fixed mortgage rate was up to 6.87%, the highest rate since early December 2023 — and up from 6.8% the previous week — according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

In fact, a recent Redfin report noted that the typical buyer needs to earn 15% more than they did a year ago, while wages are only up 5%. Indeed, homebuyers must earn $114,627 to afford the median-priced U.S. home, up 15% ($15,285) from a year ago — and up more than 50% since the start of the pandemic, according to Redfin.

Mortage Payments Reach All-Time High

And when it comes to mortgages, the typical U.S. homebuyer’s monthly mortgage payment is $2,866, an all-time high — and a whopping 20% increase from $2,395 a year earlier, Redfin further noted.

Not surprisingly, prices vary throughout the country. For instance, in the South, if you want to be able to afford a home in Miami, you’ll need an annual income of $143,187. In that city, the year-over-year change in annual income required to afford a median-priced home increased by an eye-popping 33.4%, according to Redfin.

Here is the salary you need to afford an average home in these Southern U.S. cities.

Investing for Everyone

Little Rock, Arkansas

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $62,729

$62,729 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +13.9%

+13.9% Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,568

Memphis, Tennessee

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $79,094

$79,094 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +16.3%

+16.3% Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,977

Nashville, Tennessee

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $124,095

$124,095 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +19%

+19% Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,102

New Orleans, Louisiana

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $75,003

$75,003 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +15.1%

+15.1% Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,875

Richmond, Virginia

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $102,276

$102,276 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +24.6%

+24.6% Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,557

Raleigh, North Carolina

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $120,004

$120,004 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +17.4%

+17.4% Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,000

West Palm Beach, Florida

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $125,459

$125,459 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +24.4%

+24.4% Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,136

Atlanta, Georgia

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $107,731

$107,731 Year-over-year change,annual income required to afford median-priced home: +19.4%

+19.4% Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,693

Austin, Texas

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $126,208

$126,208 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +7.7%

+7.7% Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,155

Charleston, South Carolina

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $112,231

$112,231 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +17.9%

+17.9% Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,806

Louisville, Kentucky

Annual income required to afford median-priced home: $73,612

$73,612 Year-over-year change, annual income required to afford median-priced home: +20.8%

+20.8% Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,840

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates