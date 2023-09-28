Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Credit Score Needed To Buy Home May Not Be as High as You Think — Here’s Why

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Mid adult couple having a meeting with real estate agent (or financial advisor) at house stock photo
FG Trade Latin / iStock.com

Rising interest rates typically lead to a tightening of credit, which could make it harder for consumers to secure loans and mortgages. But if you’re in the market for a house right now, you may not need to be as concerned about your credit as you might imagine, according to experts.

Of course, the higher your credit score, the lower your interest rate. Credit bureau Experian reported that you typically need a minimum credit score of 620, which falls into the range of “Fair” credit — just one step above a poor score.

However, you may be able to qualify for an FHA loan with a credit score as low as 500, with 300 being the lowest FICO score possible.

Key Factors That Lenders Evaluate When You Apply for a Mortgage

Other factors come into play besides your credit score when you’re seeking to qualify for a mortgage. You can improve your standing in any of these areas and your credit score might become less important, especially if you can show that you’re working on improving your score.

Investing for Everyone

1. Debt-to-Income Ratio

Lenders look at your overall debt-to-income ratio, or how much debt you carry versus how much money you bring in. Lenders look at your DTI in two regards:

  • How much total debt you have compared to your overall income
  • How much debt your mortgage would contribute to your DTI

Lender preferences vary, but most lenders want to see an overall DTI of 43% or less, with no more than 28% of that 43% coming from your mortgage payment, which includes principal, interest, taxes and insurance. Some states with high housing costs, however, allow a higher percentage of your debt to go toward your mortgage.

You can reduce your DTI by paying down debt or by finding additional income streams. Paying down debt will also help increase your credit score.

You can reduce your DTI (and your monthly mortgage payment) by putting more money down. A larger down payment may also contribute to mortgage approval at a lower interest rate. The more money you put down, the less risk you are to lenders.

2. Value of the Property

Similarly, if you can purchase a home for less than its market value, you are walking into the deal with equity. Again, this makes the mortgage less risky for lenders. In the event of a foreclosure, there is already value built into the home.

Investing for Everyone

If you can purchase a home for less than its appraisal price, it might help you get a mortgage approval.

3. Steady Income

Lenders also look for a steady, long-term income stream. They will also evaluate other assets and investments, which would indicate financial stability showing that you can pay your mortgage even if you lose your job.

How To Improve Your Approval Odds

That’s not to say you will definitely get a mortgage with a credit score of 500 — or even 620. Nearly 25% of Americans under the age of 35 feel bad credit is keeping them from their dreams of homeownership. But there are steps you can take to improve your chances of a mortgage approval.  

Working to pay down your credit cards and pay off other loans will not only reduce your DTI — making you more desirable to lenders — but improve your credit score.

Continue making credit card payments on time, as well, since on-time payments make up 35% — the largest percentage — of your FICO score. If you’re shopping for a mortgage, now is not the time to open new credit accounts, since that can reduce your score.

Finally, shop around to multiple lenders for your mortgage. You may have to find a lender that specializes in high-risk borrowers or apply for an FHA loan if your credit score falls below 500. But with some persistence and ingenuity, you may find that you can secure a mortgage payment that’s within your budget and achieve your dream of homeownership.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

4 Ways Costco Can Save You Money When You Buy a House

Real Estate

4 Ways Costco Can Save You Money When You Buy a House

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Top Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Most Unexpected Housing Market Trends for 2024

Real Estate

I'm a Top Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Most Unexpected Housing Market Trends for 2024

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Mortgage Rates Fall Again — Is This a Better Time To Buy?

Real Estate

Mortgage Rates Fall Again -- Is This a Better Time To Buy?

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Can You Roll Closing Costs Into Your Mortgage?

Real Estate

Can You Roll Closing Costs Into Your Mortgage?

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Says This Is the No. 1 Thing That Leads To Homebuyer Regret

Real Estate

'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Says This Is the No. 1 Thing That Leads To Homebuyer Regret

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market: Home Prices Hit Record Highs in July — Here’s the Main Factor Driving Them Higher (Despite High Mortgage Rates)

Real Estate

Housing Market: Home Prices Hit Record Highs in July -- Here's the Main Factor Driving Them Higher (Despite High Mortgage Rates)

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

31 Common Real Estate Myths Debunked

Real Estate

31 Common Real Estate Myths Debunked

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Real Estate

Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What’s the Top City To Buy Property If You Want To Get Rich? Real Estate Agents Weigh In

Real Estate

What's the Top City To Buy Property If You Want To Get Rich? Real Estate Agents Weigh In

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Small US Metros Where Millennials Are Buying Homes

Real Estate

10 Small US Metros Where Millennials Are Buying Homes

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Save for a House as a Single-Income Earner

Real Estate

How To Save for a House as a Single-Income Earner

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What Makes These 7 States the Best for Property Investment?

Real Estate

What Makes These 7 States the Best for Property Investment?

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Home Prices Are Plummeting in These 6 Cities

Real Estate

Why Home Prices Are Plummeting in These 6 Cities

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Avoid These 5 Financial Mistakes When Closing on a Mortgage

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Avoid These 5 Financial Mistakes When Closing on a Mortgage

September 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!