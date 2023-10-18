Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Jaspreet Singh: Why the Housing Market is Getting Destroyed

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Jaspreet Singh / Jaspreet Singh

“Homebuyers are starting to throw in the towel,” said Jaspreet Singh, personal finance expert and host of the Minority Mindset YouTube channel, in a recent video.

Although the future of the housing market remains uncertain, many experts, including Singh, are expecting a downturn in the near future if factors affecting supply and demand stay on their current trajectory.

“After a year of high mortgage rates, high home prices and no homes for sale, we are now starting to see home sales starting to fall,” Singh said in the video.

Using his whiteboard, Singh showed how a $500,000 home today costs 58% more than it did in 2021.

“In 2021, a half-a-million dollar home at 3%, if you put 20% down, would cost you $1,700 a month,” he explained. “In 2023, if you could get a discounted price of $480,000 and you put 20% down, and the rate is 7.5%, your monthly payments are going to grow to over $2,700 a month,” he said.

He went on to explain that three factors could make housing more affordable in the next few years.

  • Interest rates could fall.
  • Incomes could rise.
  • Home prices could fall.
Investing for Everyone

Are Wages Going To Rise To Meet Demand?

Incomes rising or interest rates falling are not likely scenarios right now, according to Singh. The U.S. Federal Reserve stated after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September that rates may stay higher for longer — potentially for the next three years, according to Yahoo Finance.

Economic uncertainty means incomes aren’t likely to continue rising as they have been. As Singh pointed out, even if incomes rise, it’s not likely they will increase by 58% to keep pace with the housing market.

“That’s just not practical for incomes to go up that much in a couple of years, which is what makes housing affordability so difficult,” he said.

How Supply and Demand Affects Home Prices

Finally, home prices could fall. Singh then broke down the factors which could affect home prices in the near future, indicating the housing market could face a downturn.

Again turning to his whiteboard, he explained how supply and demand affects home prices. Supply is driven by the number of homes on the market, both new and existing, and the number of forced sales, or foreclosures.

Investing for Everyone

The existing home supply is low because people don’t want to sell their home and pay a higher interest rate (or a higher price) for a different house. Homebuilders, too, have slowed building due to the high costs of labor and materials — and uncertainty regarding the future housing market. If the market experiences a downturn, builders don’t want to lose money if they can’t sell the homes, Singh explained.

As long as home prices are high, foreclosures are less likely to increase, since people can sell their house and either walk away with cash profit or, at least, not lose money. “Foreclosures are edging up but they are still historically low,” Singh said.

On the other hand, high mortgage rates and economic uncertainty could put downward pressure on housing prices. And here is where we might see a shift in the housing market.

“We are still seeing economic growth,” Singh detailed, “but we’re seeing a lot more worries about where the economy is going to be in 12 to 24 months. And that has a negative effect on the demand side of buying a home.”

If home prices start falling, foreclosures and forced sales could rise, which would lead to an increased housing supply. “That’s downward pressure on the housing market,” Singh stated.

Investing for Everyone

Likewise, higher interest rates could reduce demand for homes, even as they keep the supply tight because fewer people are selling.

If you’re considering buying a home in the next few years, you’ll want to keep your eye on a variety of factors, including the Fed’s decision to raise or lower interest rates. “You have to see how demand weighs in relative to supply. It depends on more than just mortgage rates,” Singh said.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How Much Does It Cost To Build a House?

Real Estate

How Much Does It Cost To Build a House?

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

These 10 American Towns Have the Most Expensive Homes

Real Estate

These 10 American Towns Have the Most Expensive Homes

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 7 Interior Design Choices Could Add $10,000 To Your Home’s Value

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: These 7 Interior Design Choices Could Add $10,000 To Your Home's Value

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next Decade

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next Decade

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Luxury Homes for Sale

Real Estate

Real Estate Market 2023: 10 Cities With the Most Luxury Homes for Sale

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: This Is What Gen Z and Millennials Are Up Against in the Housing Market — and What They Can Do

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: This Is What Gen Z and Millennials Are Up Against in the Housing Market -- and What They Can Do

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 8 Home Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2023

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 8 Home Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2023

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2023: A Look at What Has Happened to Home Values in Every State This Year

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: A Look at What Has Happened to Home Values in Every State This Year

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: 51% of Americans Would Live With Mom & Dad To Be Able To Buy a House

Real Estate

Real Estate: 51% of Americans Would Live With Mom & Dad To Be Able To Buy a House

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

Real Estate

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

Real Estate

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

Real Estate

More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You’ll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market Projections 2024: 10 Cities Where Prices Could Grow the Most

Real Estate

Housing Market Projections 2024: 10 Cities Where Prices Could Grow the Most

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy a Home for These 9 Financial Reasons

Real Estate

Don't Buy a Home for These 9 Financial Reasons

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!