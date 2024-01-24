Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

5 Locations With the Best Quality of Life for First-Time Homebuyers

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Bentonville Arkansas stock photo
Larry Fleury / iStock.com

Becoming a first-time homebuyer has been very difficult for many Americans in the past year. Soaring rates, low inventory and high prices have left many of them waiting for an opportunity.

Yet, lately, the housing market has shown signs of picking up. Indeed, Realtor.com found that seller activity has increased, which in turn promises more options to home shoppers.

In addition, homebuyers are feeling increasingly optimistic — according to a recent Realtor.com survey — and despite a still-challenging market, buyers are starting to see some relief.

“The housing market has become increasingly unaffordable to all buyers, and especially to first-time homebuyers, over the last few years,” said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst for Realtor.com.

As a result, she said that home shoppers are looking for locales which offer both affordability and amenities that boost overall quality of life.

“These top spots offer a price point that is relatively accessible to first-time buyers, along with desirable lifestyle benefits and proximity to economic hubs, making them appealing prospects in an otherwise untenable market,” added Jones.

Some U.S. markets, such as those on Realtor.com’s “2024 Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers” list, offer would-be homeowners both affordability and desirability amid a shifting housing landscape.

Here are the top five best locations for first-time homebuyers, per the list.

Irondequoit, New York

Jones said that Irondequoit boasts a large share of young households as well as low home prices — both relative to the U.S. as a whole and to local incomes.

Investing for Everyone

“Located on Lake Ontario, Irondequoit offers first-time buyers favorable housing conditions as well as recreational activities nearby without sacrificing access to urban amenities in Rochester,” Jones said.

Bentonville, Arkansas

Buyers in Bentonville will have plenty of affordable homes to choose from. Inventory levels are high in the area and the median listing price is well below the national level, according to Jones.

“It’s home to the Walmart headquarters which means that job opportunities and economic growth abound,” she said. “Nearby to the Ozark mountains, Bentonville offers both economic stability and access to picturesque nature.”

Winterset, Iowa

Winterset offers first-time buyers plenty of affordable housing options and a quick commute to Des Moines, per Jones. She added that it has the charm of a small town and a tight-knit community, which is valuable to many first-time buyers looking to put down roots.

Newington, Connecticut

“Newington boasts a young population and affordability in the larger Hartford area,” said Jones. It is located on the south side of Hartford, and is a short trip away from central Hartford, giving residents a suburban feel without limiting access to urban amenities, she added.

Council Bluffs, Iowa

“First-time buyers can find low-priced inventory in Council Bluffs without sacrificing a quick commute time to the city center,” said Jones, adding that it’s located just across the Missouri River from Omaha, Nebraska, and offers buyers affordability without sacrificing access to employment opportunities.

“Council Bluffs is home to Lake Manawa State Park as well as the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, making it a great homebase for nature lovers,” she added.

Investing for Everyone

What Are the Top Difficulties for First-Time Homebuyers in This Market?

As Jones explained, saving for a down payment and affording a monthly payment have both become more challenging as home prices have risen faster than wages over the last few years. In turn, the above locations are both more affordable than the national median — and tend to be affordable relative to local incomes.

In addition, an issue that’s been lingering for some time is that inventory levels remain low relative to the pre-pandemic era across the nation. As a result, first-time homebuyers see more competition for inventory in their price range as relatively low-priced listings are few and far between.

“The few affordable listings that come on the market tend to sell quickly, leading to more competition and price growth,” she said. “Most of the best first-time homebuyer markets fare better than the national market in terms of active inventory per household, meaning buyers may have more options to choose from.”

And offering a glimmer of hope in terms of a slow easing of the market, Jones said she expected the housing market to start to turn a corner in 2024.

“Though the year will not likely bring a full return to affordability, we expect easing mortgage rates and home prices to relieve some of the affordability strain on buyers,” she said.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Learn More About Real Estate Investing

Related Content

50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Real Estate

50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

January 22, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Florida

Real Estate

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Florida

January 21, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

How Much House the Middle Class Could Afford in the 90s Compared to Now

Real Estate

How Much House the Middle Class Could Afford in the 90s Compared to Now

January 22, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

11 Frugal Tips for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

Real Estate

11 Frugal Tips for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

January 24, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: You Must Look for These 4 Things When You Invest in Real Estate

Real Estate

Grant Cardone: You Must Look for These 4 Things When You Invest in Real Estate

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says, 'Forget About Florida,' Move Here for Cheap Homes

January 20, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

Real Estate

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

January 20, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

Real Estate

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

January 20, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Millionaires Are Renting Homes Over Buying — Is This a Good Option for the Middle Class?

Real Estate

Millionaires Are Renting Homes Over Buying -- Is This a Good Option for the Middle Class?

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 5 Places Tenants Should Be Concerned About Evictions

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: 5 Places Tenants Should Be Concerned About Evictions

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through the Roof’ — But When?

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through the Roof' -- But When?

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Real Estate

10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Howard Lutnick: Real Estate Market Will Be ‘Very Ugly’ This Year and Next — How Can You Prepare?

Real Estate

Howard Lutnick: Real Estate Market Will Be 'Very Ugly' This Year and Next -- How Can You Prepare?

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

Real Estate

10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

January 19, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

Real Estate

10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

January 18, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: 6 Home Features Boomers Should Never Sacrifice When Downsizing

Real Estate

Real Estate: 6 Home Features Boomers Should Never Sacrifice When Downsizing

January 17, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!