Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: You’ll Need to Earn Six Figures to Buy a House in Today’s Market

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Family with two boys (4 and 6 years) standing in front of house with FOR SALE sign in front yard.
kali9 / Getty Images

Buying a house in the current market is almost impossible for many Americans. Low inventory, soaring rates and inflation are making the road to homeownership extremely difficult for many of them. And now, new data shows that to achieve this dream, you’ll also need to earn six figures.

Indeed, HSH, using data from Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association of America, found that on average, you will need to earn at least $105,323.58 to buy a home in the current market.

And in several cities, you’ll need even more. For instance, to buy a house in Seattle, you’ll need to earn $193,037.07. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to buy a house in Los Angeles, you’ll need to earn $192,926.74. Over in Denver, you’ll need to earn $161,129.53, while in Austin, you’ll need to earn $136,693.21.

A combination of factors are putting pressure on home prices, including low inventory, partly due to sellers feeling “locked in” by the low mortgages they secured a few years ago.

Investing for Everyone

Indeed, for the week ending Aug. 24, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached its highest level since 2001 — at 7.23% — and indications of ongoing economic strength will likely continue to keep upward pressure on rates in the short term, according to Freddie Mac.

To put this into perspective, one year ago, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 5.55% (for the week ending Aug. 25, 2022), and three years ago, it averaged 2.99% (for the week ending Aug. 20, 2020), according to Freddie Mac data.

“When mortgage rates rise, we normally expect house prices to fall. That’s not happening this time because key markets, especially on the coasts, haven’t built enough housing over the last 15 years,” said Jason Sorens, senior research faculty at the American Institute for Economic Research. “That’s why we’re finally starting to see state governments act, but it will be a few years before these new laws boost housing supply significantly.”

Sorens added that for the last few years, we’ve seen exceptionally low inventory coming onto the real estate market despite escalating prices.

“Homeowners don’t want to sell because then they have to buy into that same hot market. The only way to cut the Gordian knot is new construction. That’s why states are finally looking at easing regulatory barriers to building.”

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Real Estate 2023: Rich Millennials Are Heading to Florida — Here’s Why

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: Rich Millennials Are Heading to Florida -- Here's Why

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs You’re Ready To Buy Your Next Home

Real Estate

5 Key Signs You're Ready To Buy Your Next Home

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 5 Predictions for September, According to Experts

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 5 Predictions for September, According to Experts

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why You Need to Start ‘Getting Greedy’ in Real Estate Right Now

Real Estate

Why You Need to Start 'Getting Greedy' in Real Estate Right Now

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Investor: These Are 8 Must-Haves Before I Invest in a Property

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Investor: These Are 8 Must-Haves Before I Invest in a Property

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy New Construction Homes in These 5 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy New Construction Homes in These 5 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 9 Tips for Selling Your Home in a Recession, According to Experts

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 9 Tips for Selling Your Home in a Recession, According to Experts

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Homeowners With This Factor in Common Are More Likely To Sell Right Now

Real Estate

Homeowners With This Factor in Common Are More Likely To Sell Right Now

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts US Home Prices Will Jump 6.5% by Next Summer

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts US Home Prices Will Jump 6.5% by Next Summer

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Don’t Go Into Debt To Buy a Rental Property — Here’s Why

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: Don't Go Into Debt To Buy a Rental Property -- Here's Why

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Investment Property Loans To Help You Make Money When Buying Real Estate

Real Estate

7 Best Investment Property Loans To Help You Make Money When Buying Real Estate

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy a House if It Has Any of These 10 Problems

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Buy a House if It Has Any of These 10 Problems

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

Real Estate

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

Real Estate

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do Before You Purchase a Home

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do Before You Purchase a Home

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!