Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Real Estate 2024: Buffalo Tops Zillow’s Hottest Market List — How Much Do Homes There Cost?

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.
benedek / Getty Images

Buffalo, New York, will be the hottest market in 2024, according to a new Zillow report. The report is based on predicted home value growth, recent housing market velocity and projected changes in the labor market.

“Housing markets are healthiest where affordable home prices and strong employment are giving young hopefuls a real shot at buying and starting to build equity,” Anushna Prakash, data scientist for Zillow Economic Research, said in a press release. “I’m cautiously optimistic that the housing market will get back on stable footing in 2024 — we shouldn’t see the massive price spikes of the early pandemic or fast-rising mortgage rates of recent years.”

According to Zillow, a typical home value in Buffalo is $248,445, and with a 5% down payment, the mortgage would be $1,792, according to the report. In comparison, the average United States home value is $346,048.

In addition, a typical rent in the city is $1,257, compared to the national median rent of $1,999.

“Buffalo’s forecast might seem a little surprising because home values have been low there for decades,” said Jason Sorens, senior research faculty at the American Institute for Economic Research. He added, however, that Buffalo has become an attractive destination for younger people because of its affordable housing.

“It got its ‘hottest housing market’ forecast from Zillow because it has added a lot more jobs than new homes,” he said, adding that Buffalo already has a lot of housing stock. “But the job market there is also a surprising source of strength, having a lot to do with proximity to research universities and growing trade with the Toronto, Ontario region. Buffalo was economically depressed for decades but is finally turning around.”

Investing for Everyone

Sen. Chuck Schumer Discusses the ‘Semiconductor Superhighway’

Of note, in October 2023, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region had won the federal Tech Hub designation he created in the CHIPS & Science Act, “putting Upstate New York further on the road to becoming America’s semiconductor superhighway,” according to an announcement at the time.

Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis and Providence rounded out the top five hottest markets, according to Zillow.

“These should stand out as strong in a housing market still buffeted by low inventory and relatively high mortgage rates and prices,” Zillow suggested.

Yet, while mortgage rates have come down significantly in recent weeks — after hovering around 8% — and projections for improved affordability and more homes for sale have become more common, the challenges that limited the U.S. housing market last year are unlikely to disappear entirely in 2024, Zillow noted.

Zillow’s ranking came on the heels of Buffalo being named the No. 1 city in America by Clever Real Estate.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Real Estate Investing

Related Content

6 Ways To Tell If Your Home Will Be More — or Less — Valuable in 2024

Real Estate

6 Ways To Tell If Your Home Will Be More -- or Less -- Valuable in 2024

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents: Buy Property In These 5 States and You’ll Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents: Buy Property In These 5 States and You'll Be Rich in 5 Years

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

Real Estate

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can Gen Z Afford To Retire If They Never Own a Home?

Real Estate

Can Gen Z Afford To Retire If They Never Own a Home?

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through the Roof’ — But When?

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through the Roof' -- But When?

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2024: 10 Cities Where You’ll Probably Lose a Bidding War for a Home

Real Estate

Real Estate 2024: 10 Cities Where You'll Probably Lose a Bidding War for a Home

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says, 'Forget About Florida,' Move Here for Cheap Homes

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: Don’t Make These 10 Mistakes When Buying a Home

Real Estate

Rachel Cruze: Don't Make These 10 Mistakes When Buying a Home

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

Real Estate

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: The Best $100 You Can Spend in This Market Might Surprise You

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: The Best $100 You Can Spend in This Market Might Surprise You

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What $5 Million Will Get You in the California Housing Market

Real Estate

What $5 Million Will Get You in the California Housing Market

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Advises Against This ‘Stupid’ Housing Trend — The Risks of HELOCs

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey Advises Against This 'Stupid' Housing Trend -- The Risks of HELOCs

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: Why Interest Rates Are “Simply Average” in 2024 Real Estate

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran: Why Interest Rates Are "Simply Average" in 2024 Real Estate

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America -- 5 Are in Florida

January 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Texas? Check Out the Prices in These 7 Cities

Real Estate

Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Texas? Check Out the Prices in These 7 Cities

January 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!