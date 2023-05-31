Can You Use a CD To Secure a Loan? How It Works

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Securing a loan can be a critical step in funding various financial needs, whether it’s for personal expenses, business ventures, or unexpected emergencies. If you have a certificate of deposit (CD), you may wonder if it can be used as collateral to secure a loan.

What Is a CD?

A CD is a financial product offered by banks and credit unions that allows you to deposit a specific amount of money for a fixed period at a predetermined interest rate.

It offers stability and low risk, making it an appealing savings option for many individuals. However, using a CD to secure a loan involves a slightly different approach.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Here’s how it works:

Collateral-based loans: Using a CD as collateral typically applies to collateral-based loans. Collateral is an asset or property that you pledge as security for a loan. In this case, the CD serves as the collateral, providing assurance to the lender that if you default on the loan, they can claim the CD funds to recover the outstanding balance. Loan terms and amount: The loan terms and amount depend on various factors, such as the financial institution’s policies and your creditworthiness. Since the CD acts as collateral, the loan amount is often a percentage of the CD’s value. Lenders may offer favorable terms, such as lower interest rates or flexible repayment options, due to the reduced risk associated with collateral-backed loans. Loan repayment: When using a CD to secure a loan, you continue to earn interest on the CD during the loan term. However, you cannot access or withdraw the CD funds until the loan is fully repaid. The lender may place a hold on the CD or freeze it until the loan is satisfied. It’s essential to understand the repayment terms and ensure that you can comfortably meet the loan obligations to avoid defaulting and potentially losing the CD. Benefits and considerations: Using a CD as collateral offers several advantages. It allows you to secure a loan without liquidating your CD or depleting your savings. Additionally, since the loan is backed by collateral, you may be eligible for more favorable terms, such as lower interest rates, longer repayment periods, or larger loan amounts. However, it’s crucial to evaluate the risks involved and consider the potential loss of the CD if you fail to meet the loan obligations. Financial institution policies: Keep in mind that not all financial institutions accept CDs as collateral for loans. Each institution has its policies and guidelines regarding collateral-based loans. It’s important to check with your preferred lender to determine if they offer this option and understand their specific requirements and terms.

Save for Your Future

In conclusion, using a CD to secure a loan is possible, and it offers certain benefits. It allows you to leverage your CD’s value while maintaining its ownership and potential interest earnings.

However, it’s essential to carefully review the terms and conditions of the loan, evaluate your ability to meet the repayment obligations, and consider the potential risks and rewards before using a CD as collateral.

Consulting with a financial advisor or loan officer can provide valuable insights and help you make an informed decision based on your unique financial circumstances.

More From GOBankingRates

The article above was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of our editorial team.