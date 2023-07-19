Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loan Borrowers in These 5 States Owe the Most Money

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Close up unhappy African American young woman reading letter, document, frustrated businesswoman or student received bad news, unexpected debt or job dismissal notification, financial problem.
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The last time federal student loan borrowers had to pay their debt, Donald Trump was still president and the COVID-19 pandemic was only beginning to make its rapid spread around the world. This was in March 2020 — the same month that the U.S. government paused student loan payments for tens of millions of borrowers to give them financial relief during the pandemic.

Now that the pandemic emergency has officially ended — and President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan has been shot down by the U.S. Supreme Court — payments are set to resume in October.

A whole lot of money will start changing hands when that happens. The federal student loan portfolio totals more than $1.6 trillion and is owed by more than 43 million borrowers, Forbes reported, citing Federal Student Aid data.

Save for Your Future

Among those who have federal student loans, nearly 70% (28 million) owe $10,000 or more, while 25% (10.3 million) owe $40,000 or more, according to a new study from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The average federal student loan debt nationally is $37,717. Since 2020, the amount of federal student loan debt has increased by $102 billion nationwide, the study found, and the number of borrowers has climbed from 42.6 million to 43.6 million in 2023.

There’s a big gap between the states in the amount of federal student loan debt held by borrowers. For example, borrowers in California owe a combined $137.6 billion, according to the Chamber of Commerce, while those in Wyoming owe a combined $1.6 billion. Just about all of that can be chalked up to huge population differences.

The Chamber study also analyzed each state by average debt per borrower to get a better picture of who owes the most money. Here are the top five states (including the District of Columbia) with the most student loan debt:

1. Washington, D.C. 

  • Total Debt: $6.1 billion
  • Number of Borrowers: 111,200
  • Average Debt Per Borrower: $54,856

2. Maryland

  • Total Debt: $34.5 billion
  • Number of Borrowers: 808,600
  • Average Debt Per Borrower: $42,666

3. Georgia

  • Total Debt: $65 billion
  • Number of Borrowers: 1,607,400
  • Average Debt Per Borrower: $40,438

4. Virginia

  • Total Debt: $41 billion
  • Number of Borrowers: 1,607,400
  • Average Debt Per Borrower: $38,679
Save for Your Future

5. Florida

  • Total Debt: $95.8 billion 
  • Number of Borrowers: 2,531,200
  • Average Debt Per Borrower: $37,848

On the other end of the spectrum, these states have the lowest average debt per borrower:

  • North Dakota: $29,036 per borrower
  • South Dakota: $29,851
  • Iowa: $29,875
  • Wyoming: $30,246
  • Wisconsin: $31,091

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

If Trump Wins, What Could Happen To Student Loan Debt?

Student

If Trump Wins, What Could Happen To Student Loan Debt?

July 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Promissory Note: The Cornerstone of Student Loan Debt and Beyond

Student

Promissory Note: The Cornerstone of Student Loan Debt and Beyond

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Does Your Student Loan Debt Compare to the Average American’s?

Student

How Does Your Student Loan Debt Compare to the Average American's?

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Cancels $39 Billion of Borrower Debt — Do You Qualify

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Cancels $39 Billion of Borrower Debt -- Do You Qualify

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

1 in 10 Gen Z Student Loan Borrowers Now Has More Than $100K in Debt, Survey Finds

Student

1 in 10 Gen Z Student Loan Borrowers Now Has More Than $100K in Debt, Survey Finds

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Refinancing Your Student Loan Just Got More Expensive

Student

Why Refinancing Your Student Loan Just Got More Expensive

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Have Less Than $10,000 in Student Loans? 5 Steps To Pay It Off in a Year

Student

Have Less Than $10,000 in Student Loans? 5 Steps To Pay It Off in a Year

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan in Default? Here’s How You Can Fix It

Student

Student Loan in Default? Here's How You Can Fix It

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Regardless of How Supreme Court Rules You Could Still Have Your Debt Forgiven

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Regardless of How Supreme Court Rules You Could Still Have Your Debt Forgiven

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can AI Be the Key To Paying Down Student Loans? Experts Weigh In

Student

Can AI Be the Key To Paying Down Student Loans? Experts Weigh In

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

My Student Loan Payment Is $550: 3 Steps I’m Taking To Lower It

Student

My Student Loan Payment Is $550: 3 Steps I'm Taking To Lower It

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Will Biden’s Fallback Plans Cost Taxpayers Billions More Than Projected?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Will Biden's Fallback Plans Cost Taxpayers Billions More Than Projected?

July 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

As Student Loan Payments Resume, Scam Expert Offers How to Protect Yourself From Fraud

Student

As Student Loan Payments Resume, Scam Expert Offers How to Protect Yourself From Fraud

July 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Nearly One-Third of Student Loan Borrowers Won’t Be Able To Pay Their Bills When the Pause Ends, Survey Finds

Student

Nearly One-Third of Student Loan Borrowers Won't Be Able To Pay Their Bills When the Pause Ends, Survey Finds

July 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process — Who Qualifies?

Student

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process -- Who Qualifies?

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier To Have Debt Discharged Through Bankruptcy

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Makes It Easier To Have Debt Discharged Through Bankruptcy

July 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!