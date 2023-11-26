7 Tips To Help Your Children Navigate Student Loans

filo / Getty Images

As parents, one of our primary concerns is ensuring our children have a bright future. Education plays a crucial role in shaping their path, but unfortunately, it often comes with a hefty price tag.

The average annual cost of college ranges from around $14,500 to over $30,500, depending on the state. This makes student loans a necessity when it comes to paying for college, which can become a large burden. Case in point: The average federal student loan debt was $37,574 per borrower.

That’s why it’s important for both the student and their parents to make a plan on how to pay it off. Here are seven tips to help your children navigate student loans successfully.

1. Start early

The journey of managing student loans begins long before your child heads off to college. Start discussing the concept of loans and their implications early on.

Teach them about interest rates, repayment plans and the importance of borrowing responsibly. By familiarizing them with these concepts, you are helping them make informed decisions when it’s time for them to take on student loans.

2. Research loan options

Encourage your child to explore different loan options and educate themselves about the terms and conditions. When it comes to student loans, there are typically two main options: federal loans and private loans.

Federal loans, offered by the government, often have lower interest rates and more flexible repayment options. They are usually the best choice for most students, as they provide various benefits like income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness programs. Private loans are provided by banks and other lenders, and they often have higher interest rates and fewer repayment options.

Parents can help their children pick the best loan option by comparing interest rates, repayment terms and overall cost. It’s important to consider the long-term financial impact, such as the monthly payment amount and the total amount to be repaid.

3. Create a budget

Teach your children the importance of budgeting early on. Help them calculate their estimated expenses for tuition, books, housing, and other necessities. This exercise will give them a clear idea of the amount they need to borrow.

Encourage them to live within their means and avoid unnecessary expenses. By instilling budgeting skills, you are preparing them to manage their finances responsibly during and after college.

4. Apply for scholarships and grants

Scholarships and grants are a fantastic way to alleviate the burden of student loans. Scholarships are typically awarded based on certain factors such as academic achievements, athletic abilities, artistic talents, or community service. Grants are usually need-based and are awarded to students who demonstrate financial need.

Encourage your child to actively search for opportunities and apply for as many scholarships as possible. These can be merit-based, need-based, or specialized scholarships based on their field of study. Several online platforms provide databases of scholarships, and local organizations may offer specific scholarships for students in your area.

5. Understand repayment options

Before signing any loan agreement, ensure your child understands the repayment options available to them. Federal loans offer various repayment plans, such as income-driven repayment, which adjusts the monthly payment based on their income. Private loans often have fewer repayment options.

Once your child has signed a loan, parents can assist by encouraging their children to keep track of the loan details, such as the interest rate, repayment terms and due dates. By staying organized, they can avoid missing payments and incurring additional fees.

You should also emphasize the importance of making payments on time, as this helps build a positive credit history. You can assist your kids in setting up automatic payments or reminders to ensure timely repayments.

Lastly, as a parent, consider helping build strategies with your child on how to pay off the loan faster, such as making extra payments whenever possible or exploring options like loan consolidation or refinancing.

6. Encourage financial literacy

Financial literacy is an invaluable skill for navigating the complexities of student loans. Teach your children how to read loan statements, understand interest rates, and calculate the total repayment amount.

Encourage them to attend financial literacy workshops or take online courses that can provide them with a better understanding of managing their finances effectively. The more they know, the better equipped they will be to make smart financial decisions.

7. Support and communicate

Throughout this process, it’s important to provide emotional support and maintain open lines of communication with your child. College can be a stressful time, and student loans can add an extra layer of anxiety.

Be there to listen, offer guidance, and reassure them that they are not alone in this journey. Regularly check in to ensure they are staying on track with their budget and repayment plans.

One Last Word

Navigating student loans can be a daunting task for both parents and children. But by keeping an open line of communication, you can help your child navigate this financial journey with confidence. With your guidance, they can focus on their education and build a brighter future without being weighed down by excessive debt.

