Coca-Cola Will Dole Out $2,000 to Employees Who Get Vaccinated Before Dec. 8

Soda giant Coca-Cola says it will give workers a one-time bonus of $2,000 if they become fully vaccinated before the U.S. government deadline of Dec 8.

Despite being a private company, Coca-Cola sells its products in national parks, military bases and other U.S. government buildings. This means it falls under the broad swath of Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, Fortune reported. The company holds 8,500 employees throughout the country, but has not yet disclose how many are currently vaccinated.

The one-time bonus is the largest push by the company yet, and other companies might soon have to try similar tactics as the deadline is closing in tight. Biden began requiring private businesses with at least 100 employees to put vaccine mandates in place back in September.

The mandate states that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or tested for the virus weekly, affecting almost 100 million Americans, AP reported. That leaves another roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid that will also need to be fully vaccinated. Businesses face fines of up to $13,600 per violation if they do not comply. The rule also requires that large companies provide paid time off for employees to receive their vaccinations.

While the Dec. 8 deadline is over a month away, those who have not yet had a first dose will need to act quickly. It typically takes 20-28 days after your first dose to receive your second. This means workers would need to have their second dose by November 24, which leaves little wiggle room if not scheduled within the next couple of days.

Last updated: October 29, 2021