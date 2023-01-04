Advertiser Disclosure
Final Wave of $1,050 California Stimulus Will Send by January — Are You Eligible?

By Nicole Spector

The Middle Class Tax Refund, California’s final wave of stimulus payments, started going out to eligible state taxpayers on Dec. 19, 2022. Payments will continue to be mailed out to citizens through Jan. 14. Eligible Californians will receive $200 to $1,050, depending on their earnings and filing status. 

According to the State of California Franchise Tax Board, you are eligible for the MCTR if you live in California on the date the payment is issued and you: 

  • Filed your 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021 — or by Feb. 15, 2022, if you applied for an individual taxpayer identification number but did not receive it by Oct. 15, 2021.
  • Meet the California adjusted gross income limits, meaning you earned less than $250,000 ($500,000 for married joint filers) during the 2020 tax year
  • Were not eligible to be claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year
  • Were a California resident for six months or more of the 2020 tax year

Eligible Californians who filed their 2020 taxes electronically and received their refunds via direct deposit will receive their MCTR by direct deposit. Otherwise they will receive a debit card by mail.  

As of Dec. 30, 2022, more than 30.6 million California taxpayers and their dependents have benefited from the MCTR. 

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
