Money / Economy
California, Hawaii and New England Are Seeing High Electricity Rates — Here’s Why

3 min Read
Chris Adam Written by Chris Adam
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
Electricity Pylons at sunset on background.
TebNad / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to electricity costs, you’re probably aware that they’re rising in many parts of the United States. You may also know that President Donald Trump and his administration have said it’s a problem mainly being seen in blue states, as reported by CNN.

What does the energy data really show? Here’s a look at where electricity rates are rising and what’s behind the increases.

Rates Are Up Across the Country

According to data from PowerLines, residential electricity prices across the country are up about 40% since 2021. Red and blue states alike in the mid-Atlantic region have seen some of the biggest spikes from November 2024 to November 2025, per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). CNN also reported that experts blame a combination of high electric infrastructure costs, booming demand from data centers and fluctuations in the price of natural gas for the increases. 

Prices are Higher in Certain Areas

States such as California, Hawaii and parts of New England have some of the highest electricity rates in America. The reasons are complicated and vary by state, but CNN reported one common factor is costly infrastructure that has come due for upgrades and maintenance. In addition, massive wildfires have helped make costs higher in California.

Relief May Not Come Soon

If you’re looking for relief, it may not come soon. In fact, according to PowerLines, the cost of electricity is expected to keep going up as utilities requested another $31 billion in rate increases last year. However, the Trump administration has said lowering electricity prices is a top priority, though CNN reported that critics argue it’s not likely much will be done to bring down the costs.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

