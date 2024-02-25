Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

7 Cities Whose Economies Will Thrive in 2024

3 min Read
By Karen Doyle
Cascade Park in Bangor, Maine.
apelletr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A lot of factors come into play when deciding where to live. You want to be near your work — although this is less important than it used to be, with lots of people working from home. You may have a particular climate in mind. Or if you have children (or plan to), you might choose a place with good schools.

Another factor to consider is whether the local economy is on an upswing. There are a lot of factors that can go into this, but BestPlaces considered factors like home price appreciation, job and salary growth, amenities, culture and crime rate. Based on these factors, here are five cities where the economy is likely to thrive in 2024.

Bangor, Maine

Home prices are rising in Bangor, while the cost of living is staying relatively flat. And it’s 16% below the national average. Bangor has good schools, and young professionals are moving there for the restaurant scene and outdoor recreation.

Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville has seen high job growth in the past few years, and home prices have appreciated as well. With a moderate climate, Charlottesville boasts a lot of outdoor activities and attractions like golf, hiking trails, vineyards and orchards.

Appleton, Wisconsin

Appleton has a low unemployment rate, and homes appreciated almost 5% in the past year. Nature lovers will want to check out Appleton for its parks and wildlife preserves and the Fox River that bisects the city.

Make Your Money Work for You

Iowa City, Iowa

Home prices in Iowa City have risen nearly 10% in the past year, but the median price of a home sold during that time remains below $300,000. Iowa City is home to the University of Iowa and also has a thriving art scene.

Ithaca, New York

Ithaca ranks high for small business growth, so entrepreneurs might want to check it out. It also has a beautiful location in the Finger Lakes region of New York and is home to Cornell University and Ithaca College.

Portland, Maine

Portland is known for its high quality of life, with little crime and lots of activities. It has a thriving art and theater scene, and some of the best restaurants in the region. Its bustling waterfront offers scenic views, great dining and entertainment, and outdoor activities.

Ames, Iowa

Homes in Ames appreciated over 7% in the last year, one of the highest rates on the list. It’s a college town, home of Iowa State University, and also a hub for high tech innovation and health care.

Takeaway

This list is not exhaustive. There are many other cities whose economies will do well this year. Whether you’re moving for a job, or because you’re starting a new phase of life, look for a thriving economy in the places you’re considering. 

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

The Top Money Expert from 9 Different States

Wealth

The Top Money Expert from 9 Different States

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

From CFP to CPA: 6 Financial Certifications and How To Choose the Right One for You

Money

From CFP to CPA: 6 Financial Certifications and How To Choose the Right One for You

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Earn More Money When You Just Don’t Have the Time

Money

5 Ways To Earn More Money When You Just Don't Have the Time

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

Money

7 Things the Middle Class Won't Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 7 Easy Ways To Manage Money So You Can Grow Your Wealth

Money

Rachel Cruze: 7 Easy Ways To Manage Money So You Can Grow Your Wealth

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

Money

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The 6 Top Destinations Attracting Wealthy Americans for Residence and Citizenship

Wealth

The 6 Top Destinations Attracting Wealthy Americans for Residence and Citizenship

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much the Living Wage Is in Your State

Money

Here's How Much the Living Wage Is in Your State

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Nevada

Money

10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Nevada

February 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Make Money With Canva: 7 Easy Ways To Make $1,000 a Month or More

Side Gigs

Make Money With Canva: 7 Easy Ways To Make $1,000 a Month or More

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Is Life Insurance a Good Gift?

Money

Is Life Insurance a Good Gift?

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says Don’t Loan Money to Family Members — Do This Instead

Wealth

Kevin O'Leary Says Don't Loan Money to Family Members -- Do This Instead

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

Money

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Many Millionaires Are in the US?

Wealth

How Many Millionaires Are in the US?

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Did a 9-5 Salary for Baby Boomers Compare to What Millennials Make Today?

Money

How Did a 9-5 Salary for Baby Boomers Compare to What Millennials Make Today?

February 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

February 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!