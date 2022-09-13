Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Consumer Price Index: How Much More Did You Pay to Eat Out Because of Inflation in August?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Woman shocked by the amount of the invoice.
pashyksv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans hoping that high prices at restaurants might finally begin to ease toward the end of the summer got some bad news Tuesday, as the latest inflation numbers showed a slight increase in the cost of eating out.

August CPI: Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Still Hot Despite Sharp Drop In Gas Prices
Learn: Don’t Bring Home the Bacon Just Yet, Inflation Continues to Rise

The federal government’s food-away-from-home index in August 2022 rose 0.9% from the previous month, according to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, released Tuesday, Sept. 13, by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was up from a 0.7% gain in July and matched the highest monthly increase of the year.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

The food-away-from-home index covers any meals prepared at restaurants and other eateries, including full-service, fast casual, fast food and takeout. The index for full-service meals climbed 0.8% month-over-month in August, and the index for limited-service meals rose 0.7%.

About the only good news was that on an annual basis, the food away from home index increased only 8% — below the overall inflation rate of 8.3% and much better than the 11.4% year-over-year gain in the price of food at home. The index for full-service meals rose 9% percent over the last 12 months, while the index for limited-service meals gained 7.2%.

Make Your Money Work for You

The August numbers continued a months-long pattern of higher prices for eating out amid a move by restaurants to raise prices to help cover higher food, labor and transportation costs, as well as increases in rent and utility bills. The problem has been compounded further by higher transaction fees charged by Visa and Mastercard.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, inflation has prompted some restaurants to add additional fees to customer bills, including “noncash adjustments,” “fuel surcharges” and “kitchen appreciation.”

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?
Find Out: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

The restaurant industry had hoped for a big rebound in 2022 following deep slumps in 2020 and 2021 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of the year, the National Restaurant Association projected industrywide sales of $898 billion in 2022, up from $864 billion in 2019. But even if the industry hits that target, it will actually be less than the pre-pandemic numbers after adjusting for inflation.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work For You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.