The Downsides of Stimulus Checks That Nobody Talks About

As the country shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, lawmakers scrambled to provide Americans with much-needed relief and to stave off a recession.

According to Pandemic Oversight, more than 476 million payments went out in three separate rounds in 2020 and 2021, adding up to $814 billion in financial aid. Policymakers, advocates and economists all agreed that immediate relief was necessary, but there’s a catch.

While providing many benefits to American households in the wake of a national emergency, in hindsight there are clear setbacks to sending out billions of dollars in stimulus payments, as well.