Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Experts Predict a Recession in 2024: 5 Ways To Prepare Your Finances Now

4 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
Father and daughter at apartment, domestic room, crowded with bills to pay.
Anchiy / Getty Images

The currently high consumer spending levels, tamed inflation and strong job market have some experts feeling optimistic about the economy. However, others are concerned that next year could bring about a recession

On the “Mornings with Maria” show, the former Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank president and CEO Thomas Hoenig expressed concerns about the economy’s fragility and high interest rates. And at a Minnesota Chamber of Commerce summit, Charlie Dougherty, Wells Fargo’s senior economist, spoke about a possible mild recession once the Fed starts cutting rates.

While there’s uncertainty about what 2024 will bring, it’s worth preparing your finances so you can better ride out any potential downturn. Here are five things you can do right now.

1. Check Where You Stand Financially

Examining your finances is useful for determining your current strengths and weaknesses. Grab items such as your bank and creditor statements, bills and documents for your assets and investments. You might want to use a spreadsheet or app to make an inventory of all your accounts, properties, expenses and income sources.

Once you have all the details, consider your long-term financial stability. Maybe you discover that your current debt takes up a lot of your income and would make things very tough if you were to lose your job. On the other hand, you might find that you have significant savings that can help you get through a recession.

Make Your Money Work for You

2. Beef Up Your Emergency Fund

Even if you’ve already saved a lot, consider further contributing to your emergency fund since you can turn to it during temporary unemployment or another hardship. The minimum goal should be three to six months of your essential monthly expenses. However, you might even increase this to one year for a better cushion.

Make sure you put your emergency money in a highly accessible account with a competitive interest rate. Online money market accounts and high-yield savings accounts are good choices. Plus, avoid the mistake of draining your emergency fund to cover other expenses.

3. Reassess Your Budget

Before a recession forces you to, examine your budget so you can find ways to stop spending so much money now. After considering any fixed living expenses, note the categories where you have more control. For example, you can seek cheaper groceries, limit your utility usage, cancel streaming services and buy secondhand home items.

You should also note the income you usually get each month. If it is unstable or barely covers your expenses even after expense cuts, consider diversifying with gig work or recession-proof passive income sources. It may also be worth expanding your skills to prepare for a potential promotion or career change.

4. Find a Way Out of Debt

Not only does having debt limit the income available for other things, but it makes dealing with a recession worse. Losing your income source may leave you struggling to pay your debts and risking damage to your credit for years to come. So, if your finances allow, knock out some of your balances to free yourself from monthly payments.

Make Your Money Work for You

If unsure where to start, consider looking at the interest rates your creditors are charging. High-interest debt is especially damaging to your finances, so it can be a good initial target. If you’d like an alternative, Dave Ramsey recommends the snowball method, which has you simply start with your smallest balance and go from there.

5. Be Smart About Your Investments

The fear of a potential recession can lead to mistakes such as unwisely selling off investments. You might think you’re protecting your money, but you can end up with fees and miss out on returns when the market improves. Instead, think about the long term and remember that it’s normal for the markets to be volatile.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make any moves, though. Make sure you have multiple types of investments since this provides a safety net for when some don’t perform well. It also helps to invest in more recession-resistant sectors, such as utilities, healthcare and food. Consider setting up a meeting with an investment professional for guidance.

More From GOBankingRates

Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy.

Related Content

ChatGPT Wealth Wisdom: 10 Unusual Tricks for Financial Success

Wealth

ChatGPT Wealth Wisdom: 10 Unusual Tricks for Financial Success

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Money Moves You Forgot To Make in 2023 — and How Much It’s Costing You

Money

3 Money Moves You Forgot To Make in 2023 -- and How Much It's Costing You

December 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills You Could Find in Your Wallet

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills You Could Find in Your Wallet

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Over Half of Americans Are Planning for Major Job Changes in 2024

Money

Over Half of Americans Are Planning for Major Job Changes in 2024

December 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $100K

Money

7 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $100K

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Update: There’s a New Cutoff for Earnings — What It Means for Your Retirement

Money

Social Security Update: There's a New Cutoff for Earnings -- What It Means for Your Retirement

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

Money

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Money Moves That Will Bump You From Lower Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

Money

5 Money Moves That Will Bump You From Lower Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

December 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

Money

What's the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Avoid Leaving These 12 Assets to Your Heirs

Money

Avoid Leaving These 12 Assets to Your Heirs

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

28 US Cities Where You Can Retire on $2,000 a Month

Money

28 US Cities Where You Can Retire on $2,000 a Month

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s Exactly How To Scale Your Business From $0 to $1 Million

Money

Grant Cardone: Here's Exactly How To Scale Your Business From $0 to $1 Million

December 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Money

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

December 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Tips I Give To My Female Millionaire Clients

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Tips I Give To My Female Millionaire Clients

December 19, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Cities With Failing Economies and 5 Cities With Thriving Economies

Money

5 Cities With Failing Economies and 5 Cities With Thriving Economies

December 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Make $8,000 a Month From My Side Gig — Here’s What I Do

Side Gigs

I Make $8,000 a Month From My Side Gig -- Here's What I Do

December 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!