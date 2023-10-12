Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Gas Prices Are Likely To Drop Through the End of 2023 — Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
A man at the gas station filling the tank of his car with diesel to the top level before a long journey as fuel prices is going up stock photo
Iryna Melnyk / iStock.com

Gas prices will likely keep dropping through the end of the year

Average U.S. gas prices fell to $3.68 per gallon on Oct. 10 despite a spike in oil prices to the mid-$80s due to the Israel-Hamas war, Barron’s reported. There are larger economic factors at play in fuel markets that will likely push prices lower even if oil prices go back up.

“I see it continuing to drop,” Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS, told Barron’s. “Even if crude goes back to $100, it’s gonna be very difficult for gas to rally in the next 125 days.”

Kloza believes gas prices could drop to around $3.25 or $3.50 per gallon, and he doesn’t see this trend reversing until the middle of the first quarter of 2024. AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said that at least one state has locations selling gas under $3 a gallon, and more states will join in over the next several weeks.

Make Your Money Work for You

Barron’s noted that the reason for the decline starts with OPEC and its allies cutting production to boost oil prices. Russia reduced its supply by 300,000 barrels a day through the end of the year, and Saudi Arabia reduced its supply by 1 million barrels. The reduction in Russia and Saudia Arabia has also led to a shortage of diesel. Margins for diesel jumped to around $40 per barrel, up from $10 to $15, incentivizing refiners to make more diesel.

As refiners produce more diesel, they’re also making more gas. According to Barron’s, three barrels of crude oil yield about two barrels of gasoline and one of diesel. However, there’s not enough gasoline demand to justify increasing production.

J.P. Morgan says gasoline demand is at a 22-year low, Barron’s noted, and gasoline margins have fallen below $10 per barrel — one-third their level at the same time last year.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

80% of Workers Lie During Job Interviews — How This Can Cost You in the Long Run

Money

80% of Workers Lie During Job Interviews -- How This Can Cost You in the Long Run

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 States Where Income Levels Are Increasing — How Does Yours Compare?

Money

5 States Where Income Levels Are Increasing -- How Does Yours Compare?

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Skills Will Make You Stand Out to Job Recruiters, as Many Companies Shift Focus to Skills-Based Hiring

Money

3 Skills Will Make You Stand Out to Job Recruiters, as Many Companies Shift Focus to Skills-Based Hiring

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Identity Theft: How To Get Help When Hackers Steal Your Information

Money

Identity Theft: How To Get Help When Hackers Steal Your Information

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m Gen Z and I Make 6 Figures: Here’s How I Spend My Money

Money

I'm Gen Z and I Make 6 Figures: Here's How I Spend My Money

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

Wealth

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Pawn Stars’ Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

Wealth

'Pawn Stars' Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

17% of Americans Don’t Have a Savings Account: 11 Reasons To Open One Today

Money

17% of Americans Don't Have a Savings Account: 11 Reasons To Open One Today

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Inflation Jumps as Oil and Rent Prices Surge — Here’s What Experts Say You Should Expect This Winter

Money

Inflation Jumps as Oil and Rent Prices Surge -- Here's What Experts Say You Should Expect This Winter

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

$30 an Hour Is How Much Per Year?

Money

$30 an Hour Is How Much Per Year?

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Money Traps That Are Preventing You From Saving

Money

10 Money Traps That Are Preventing You From Saving

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Fix Your Finances Before You Reach Full Retirement Age

Money

8 Ways To Fix Your Finances Before You Reach Full Retirement Age

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

Money

What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Shares His Unconventional Savings Advice: ‘The Goal Is Not To Have 3 Months of Savings’

Money

Grant Cardone Shares His Unconventional Savings Advice: 'The Goal Is Not To Have 3 Months of Savings'

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!