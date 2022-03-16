Google Employee Compensation Satisfaction Dips 12 Points — How Inflation Plays a Role

Google’s annual employee survey — dubbed the “Googlegeist” — reveals that workers at the company are increasingly dissatisfied with their compensation.

CNBC reported that only 46% of the respondents said their total compensation is competitive compared to similar jobs at other companies, down 12 points from a year earlier. In addition, 56%, said their pay is “fair and equitable,” a drop of eight points from the prior year, while 64% of employees said their performance is reflected in their pay, down three points.

The survey comes on the heels of a December 2021 meeting intended to cover 2022 planning, in which Google executives addressed employees’ compensation concerns amid rising inflation. At the time, Google’s executives stated that they are paying high labor costs, but added that they were against the idea of companywide pay adjustments for inflation.

Frank Wagner, Google’s vice president of compensation, responded to concerns about rising inflation and whether the company would provide any sort of increase, saying that Google would not implement a blanket raise to match inflation, CNBC added.

CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email announcing the results that the survey is “one of the most important ways” the company measures how much people like working at the company.

Goolge asked its employees to return to the office on April 4, 2022 and outlined a hybrid work model where most workers will be required to be in the office three days a week, The Washington Post reported.

“We believe that most of our teams collaborating together in the office for part of the week, and having the flexibility to work from home for the rest, is what’s best for our products, customers, people and culture,” John Casey, Google’s vice president of global benefits, said in a letter to employees, according to the WaPo.

