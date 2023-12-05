Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Half a Million New Yorkers Fled the State In Search of Lower Cost of Living — Here’s Where They Went

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As Americans contend with elevated costs, high inflation, and the reality of continued remote work options, many in today’s economy are searching for a lower cost of living — and that includes New Yorkers.

New York State, and New York City in particular, is one of the most expensive areas in the nation. The pain of high costs in today’s economy has led to thousands of New Yorkers moving to other states with a lower overall cost of living. One of the most expensive parts of living in New York is housing costs. Zumper highlighted that the average monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Manhattan is $4,225. This represents an 8% increase compared to 2022. With data points like this, it’s no surprise that so many New Yorkers are looking to go elsewhere.

New Yorkers Are Moving To Other States

USA Today reported that roughly 545,500 residents left New York for other states in 2022. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, this New York trend reflects a larger trend in the U.S. that has been happening for the past several years. One a national scale, it was reported that the number of people who moved from one state to another rose from close to 7.9 million people in 2021 to almost 8.2 million people in 2022.

Which States Did New Yorkers Move To and Which Did They Avoid?

The top four states that New Yorkers moved to were Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The least popular destinations were Wyoming, Montana, Iowa and Mississippi.

Make Your Money Work for You

Florida saw the largest influx of New Yorkers in 2022 at 91,201. But many moved to neighboring states, too. New Jersey saw the second-largest influx of New Yorkers last year at 75,103, followed by Connecticut at 50,670 and then Pennsylvania at 44,807. Meanwhile, Wyoming, Montana, Iowa and Mississippi each had fewer than 500 New Yorkers move there. Despite more people moving to New York in 2022 than any year over the last decade, the state still suffered a net population loss of 244,000 people in 2022.

The top five reasons New Yorkers moved to other states last year? Data from USA Today showed that people moved away from New York for a better quality of life, a lower cost of living, upsizing, work flexibility — and to live closer to family.

New York Migration Trends

Here is a list indicating the top 10 states that New Yorkers moved to in 2022 and how many people moved to each state:

  • Florida: 91,201 
  • New Jersey: 75,103 
  • Connecticut: 50,670 
  • Pennsylvania: 44,807 
  • California: 31,255 
  • Texas: 30,890 
  • North Carolina: 25,024 
  • Massachusetts: 21,186 
  • Virginia: 17,516 
  • Georgia: 16,535

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 States Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

Money

15 States Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Spend Your Sacagawea Dollars, Half Dollars or Other Interesting Coins?

Wealth

Should You Spend Your Sacagawea Dollars, Half Dollars or Other Interesting Coins?

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Expect a ‘Downsized America’ — How You Can Prepare

Money

Kevin O'Leary: Expect a 'Downsized America' -- How You Can Prepare

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Trustworthy Is Poshmark? 11 Things To Know Before You Shop

Side Gigs

How Trustworthy Is Poshmark? 11 Things To Know Before You Shop

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You’re Making Just $15 an Hour, You Can Still Grow Financially — Here Are 8 Expert Tips

Money

If You're Making Just $15 an Hour, You Can Still Grow Financially -- Here Are 8 Expert Tips

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt: ‘I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes’

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt: 'I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes'

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What’s the Best Way To Use Your Paycheck in Your 30s?

Money

What's the Best Way To Use Your Paycheck in Your 30s?

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Downsides of Autopay That Nobody Talks About

Money

The Downsides of Autopay That Nobody Talks About

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Most Expensive Failures of All Time

Wealth

7 Most Expensive Failures of All Time

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Mistakes Even High Earners Make

Money

5 Mistakes Even High Earners Make

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Americans Lost 10% Of Their Salaries in 2023 Thanks to Cuts in Employer 401(k) Contributions, Medical Insurance & Other Benefits

Money

Americans Lost 10% Of Their Salaries in 2023 Thanks to Cuts in Employer 401(k) Contributions, Medical Insurance & Other Benefits

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Must Do Every Time You Save $500

Money

7 Things You Must Do Every Time You Save $500

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Construction Workers, Janitors and 7 More Jobs That Will See Wages Soar in the Next Decade

Money

Construction Workers, Janitors and 7 More Jobs That Will See Wages Soar in the Next Decade

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Never Pay These 8 Bills With Cash or a Check

Money

Never Pay These 8 Bills With Cash or a Check

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Finance Books: 10 Essential Books for Financial Literacy

Money

Best Finance Books: 10 Essential Books for Financial Literacy

December 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!