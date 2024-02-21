Healthcare Costs: A Financial Comparison Between Red States and Blue States
In the United States, healthcare costs vary significantly from state to state, influenced by a variety of factors including policy, demographics, and the general cost of living. This article delves into a comparison of healthcare costs across states that voted red and those that voted blue in the 2020 presidential election, offering insights into how political landscapes might correlate with healthcare expenditures.
Recognizing the significant role healthcare costs play in the financial well-being of Americans, especially as they approach retirement, GOBankingRates embarked on a comprehensive study to identify which states offer the most and least affordable healthcare options.
The analysis incorporated data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, focusing on annual healthcare expenses across all 50 states. Additionally, the study integrated average annual prescription costs as reported by the Kaiser Family Foundation Prescription Sales, alongside total medical expenditures from the Kaiser Family Foundation Health Care Expenditures.
Alabama (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $7,595,065,062
- Health Cost of Living: 86.9
- Annual Health Cost: $6,109.07
Alaska (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $757,206,371
- Health Cost of Living: 149.8
- Annual Health Cost: $10,530.94
Arkansas (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $4,270,411,143
- Health Cost of Living: 87.2
- Annual Health Cost: $6,130.16
Florida (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $27,850,576,298
- Health Cost of Living: 96.3
- Annual Health Cost: $6,769.89
Idaho (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $1,893,945,927
- Health Cost of Living: 101.2
- Annual Health Cost: $7,114.36
Indiana (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $9,263,917,975
- Health Cost of Living: 98.9
- Annual Health Cost: $6,952.67
Iowa (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $3,595,363,402
- Health Cost of Living: 99.7
- Annual Health Cost: $7,008.91
Kansas (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $4,408,000,497
- Health Cost of Living: 97.1
- Annual Health Cost: $6,826.13
Kentucky (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $8,031,816,317
- Health Cost of Living: 81.8
- Annual Health Cost: $5,750.54
Louisiana (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $7,237,285,636
- Health Cost of Living: 97.9
- Annual Health Cost: $6,882.37
Mississippi (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $4,435,079,204
- Health Cost of Living: 97.6
- Annual Health Cost: $6,861.28
Missouri (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $8,388,211,110
- Health Cost of Living: 89.9
- Annual Health Cost: $6,319.97
Montana (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $968,230,030
- Health Cost of Living: 95.7
- Annual Health Cost: $6,727.71
Nebraska (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $2,501,994,025
- Health Cost of Living: 97.1
- Annual Health Cost: $6,826.13
North Dakota (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $589,855,944
- Health Cost of Living: 111.6
- Annual Health Cost: $7,845.48
North Carolina (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $15,179,518,162
- Health Cost of Living: 109.5
- Annual Health Cost: $7,697.85
Ohio (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $15,616,299,030
- Health Cost of Living: 96.5
- Annual Health Cost: $6,783.95
Oklahoma (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $5,384,438,969
- Health Cost of Living: 91.8
- Annual Health Cost: $6,453.54
South Carolina (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $6,869,070,901
- Health Cost of Living: 96.7
- Annual Health Cost: $6,798.01
South Dakota (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $812,859,186
- Health Cost of Living: 97
- Annual Health Cost: $6,819.10
Tennessee (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $12,378,461,230
- Health Cost of Living: 88.1
- Annual Health Cost: $6,193.43
Texas (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $35,148,774,471
- Health Cost of Living: 94.1
- Annual Health Cost: $6,615.23
Utah (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $3,662,498,053
- Health Cost of Living: 90.3
- Annual Health Cost: $6,348.09
West Virginia (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $2,996,916,342
- Health Cost of Living: 97
- Annual Health Cost: $6,819.10
Wyoming (Red)
- Prescription Sales: $622,538,071
- Health Cost of Living: 98.6
- Annual Health Cost: $6,931.58
Arizona (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $9,205,879,893
- Health Cost of Living: 93.5
- Annual Health Cost: $6,573.05
Colorado (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $6,742,641,348
- Health Cost of Living: 102
- Annual Health Cost: $7,170.60
California (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $32,525,850,723
- Health Cost of Living: 106.4
- Annual Health Cost: $7,479.92
Connecticut (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $5,416,378,763
- Health Cost of Living: 109.7
- Annual Health Cost: $7,711.91
Delaware (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $1,725,723,360
- Health Cost of Living: 104.3
- Annual Health Cost: $7,332.29
Georgia (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $13,791,505,382
- Health Cost of Living: 101.4
- Annual Health Cost: $7,128.42
Hawaii (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $1,253,852,242
- Health Cost of Living: 118.4
- Annual Health Cost: $8,323.52
Illinois (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $18,637,066,513
- Health Cost of Living: 95.4
- Annual Health Cost: $6,706.62
Maine (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $1,689,235,729
- Health Cost of Living: 96.2
- Annual Health Cost: $6,762.86
Maryland (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $6,655,825,064
- Health Cost of Living: 96.2
- Annual Health Cost: $6,762.86
Massachusetts (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $8,051,356,086
- Health Cost of Living: 112.6
- Annual Health Cost: $7,915.78
Minnesota (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $5,866,165,654
- Health Cost of Living: 111.5
- Annual Health Cost: $7,838.45
Michigan (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $12,820,459,660
- Health Cost of Living: 94
- Annual Health Cost: $6,608.20
Nevada (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $3,561,862,610
- Health Cost of Living: 94.9
- Annual Health Cost: $6,671.47
New Hampshire (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $1,422,879,387
- Health Cost of Living: 120.6
- Annual Health Cost: $8,478.18
New Jersey (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $11,442,428,793
- Health Cost of Living: 96.1
- Annual Health Cost: $6,755.83
New Mexico (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $2,464,097,104
- Health Cost of Living: 99.6
- Annual Health Cost: $7,001.88
New York (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $27,425,428,273
- Health Cost of Living: 104.5
- Annual Health Cost: $7,346.35
Oregon (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $4,244,144,617
- Health Cost of Living: 101.4
- Annual Health Cost: $7,128.42
Pennsylvania (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $13,534,978,210
- Health Cost of Living: 96.7
- Annual Health Cost: $6,798.01
Rhode Island (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $1,265,773,132
- Health Cost of Living: 107.4
- Annual Health Cost: $7,550.22
Vermont (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $671,914,956
- Health Cost of Living: 106.2
- Annual Health Cost: $7,465.86
Virginia (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $9,342,756,183
- Health Cost of Living: 102.6
- Annual Health Cost: $7,212.78
Washington (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $6,907,126,327
- Health Cost of Living: 119.8
- Annual Health Cost: $8,421.94
Wisconsin (Blue)
- Prescription Sales: $9,045,899,186
- Health Cost of Living: 113.7
- Annual Health Cost: $7,993.11
Analysis
Upon calculating the average annual health costs for both groups, it becomes evident that there is a discernible difference in healthcare expenditures between states that voted red and those that voted blue in the 2020 presidential election.
Red states, on average, exhibit a lower annual health cost compared to their blue counterparts. This suggests that, generally, residents in red states may face slightly less financial burden when it comes to healthcare expenses.
Methodology: To find the Best US States to Retire with Low Healthcare Costs, GoBankingRates analyzed every state through a few factors; [1] average annual prescription costs sourced from Kaiser Family Foundation Prescription Sales, [2] Total medical expenditures sourced from Kaiser Family Foundation Health Care Expenditures, [3] Healthcare Cost of Living sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information, [4] 2023 Median Home Value sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and [5] the average annual healthcare cost by people 65 and over. This average is multiplied by the Health CoL to find the average cost for each state for people 65 and over. All information is up-to-date as-of June 9th, 2023.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
