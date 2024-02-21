Healthcare Costs: A Financial Comparison Between Red States and Blue States

In the United States, healthcare costs vary significantly from state to state, influenced by a variety of factors including policy, demographics, and the general cost of living. This article delves into a comparison of healthcare costs across states that voted red and those that voted blue in the 2020 presidential election, offering insights into how political landscapes might correlate with healthcare expenditures.

Recognizing the significant role healthcare costs play in the financial well-being of Americans, especially as they approach retirement, GOBankingRates embarked on a comprehensive study to identify which states offer the most and least affordable healthcare options.

The analysis incorporated data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, focusing on annual healthcare expenses across all 50 states. Additionally, the study integrated average annual prescription costs as reported by the Kaiser Family Foundation Prescription Sales, alongside total medical expenditures from the Kaiser Family Foundation Health Care Expenditures.