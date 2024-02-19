Advertiser Disclosure
Who Pays More in Taxes? Red States vs. Blue States

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
The debate between red states (Republican-leaning) and blue states (Democrat-leaning) often extends to financial aspects, including tax burdens. By analyzing the tax burdens in these states, we can gain insights into how political leanings might influence fiscal policies. Here is a list of Red States and Blue States determined by how these states voted in the 2020 election of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Bide. Data was sourced by the Tax Foundation 2023.

Tax Burdens in Red States

  • Alabama: 20.92%
  • Alaska: 20.01%
  • Arkansas: 20.67%
  • Florida: 17.12%
  • Idaho: 22.05%
  • Indiana: 20.31%
  • Iowa: 22.89%
  • Kansas: 22.33%
  • Kentucky: 20.54%
  • Louisiana: 19.30%
  • Mississippi: 19.57%
  • Missouri: 20.84%
  • Montana: 22.14%
  • Nebraska: 22.62%
  • North Dakota: 19.38%
  • North Carolina: 20.61%
  • Ohio: 18.93%
  • Oklahoma: 20.24%
  • South Carolina: 20.93%
  • South Dakota: 17.54%
  • Tennessee: 16.43%
  • Texas: 18.15%
  • Utah: 24.77%
  • West Virginia: 20.33%
  • Wyoming: 18.27%

In general, red states are known for their lower tax rates and more conservative fiscal policies. For example:

  • Tennessee has one of the lowest tax burdens among red states at 16.43%, with residents taking home an annual salary of $48,900.
  • Texas also enjoys a relatively low tax burden of 18.15%, resulting in an annual take-home salary of $55,100.
  • Florida stands out with a tax burden of just 17.12%, allowing residents to take home $51,200 annually.

These states typically prioritize lower taxes to stimulate economic growth and attract businesses and residents.

Tax Burdens in Blue States

  • Arizona: 19.92%
  • California: 25.65%
  • Colorado: 23.82%
  • Connecticut: 25.35%
  • Delaware: 23.92%
  • Georgia: 22.76%
  • Hawaii: 28.06%
  • Illinois: 23.93%
  • Maine: 22.42%
  • Maryland: 25.76%
  • Massachusetts: 25.96%
  • Michigan: 21.65%
  • Minnesota: 24.84%
  • Nevada: 17.87%
  • New Hampshire: 20.38%
  • New Jersey: 25.02%
  • New Mexico: 19.38%
  • New York: 24.29%
  • Oregon: 26.69%
  • Pennsylvania: 21.27%
  • Rhode Island: 22.54%
  • Vermont: 22.22%
  • Virginia: 25.16%
  • Washington: 20.26%
  • Wisconsin: 22.02%
Blue states, on the other hand, often have higher tax rates to fund more extensive public services and social programs. For instance:

  • California has a high tax burden of 25.65%, leaving residents with a take-home salary of $62,525.
  • New York sees a tax burden of 24.29%, resulting in an annual take-home salary of $56,897.
  • Hawaii tops the list with a tax burden of 28.06%, but residents still take home $63,318 annually.

These states typically invest more in public services, which is reflected in their higher tax rates.

Conclusion

The data reveals a clear trend: blue states generally have higher tax burdens compared to red states. However, this doesn’t necessarily translate to lower take-home salaries. In many blue states, higher median incomes offset the higher tax rates, allowing residents to enjoy competitive take-home pay.

The choice between red and blue states often comes down to personal preferences and priorities. Some may prefer the lower tax rates and smaller government of red states, while others may value the extensive public services and social programs funded by higher taxes in blue states.

Regardless of political leanings, it’s essential for individuals to understand the tax implications of their state of residence and make informed decisions based on their financial goals and needs.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

