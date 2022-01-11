Here Are the Income Limits for SNAP Benefits in Texas

PRImageFactory / iStock.com

Over 1.4 million households in Texas receive food stamps each month. With this number representing just under 15% of all households in the state, the average monthly benefit per household is about $269 — the third-highest distributed amount among all states in the country. As such, the importance of saving money, and of gaining access to economic benefits to which you may be entitled, becomes paramount for those who reside in the state.

See: SNAP Benefits 2022: Illinois Link Card Schedule For February

Find: Social Security: Could the COLA Increase Reduce Your SNAP Benefits?

After rent, utilities, transportation costs and child care, there is often little left to spend on nutritious food to feed one’s family. If you are in need of assistance, your state has resources to help. Each month, hundreds of thousands of families across the state receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

SNAP is federally funded and helps low-income families to buy good, nutritious foods for their families from local grocers. SNAP is available to families, the elderly, and single adults as well. Applicants will need to reside in Texas and must apply in the county in which they reside.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) establishes all eligibility and certification policies. Your eligibility for benefits will depend on your situation concerning the following criteria:

Make Your Money Work for You

residence.

citizenship.

employment services.

work requirement (for individuals age 18-50).

resources.

income.

Social Security numbers.

Eligibility is taken seriously, and although there are certain screening measures the USDA has in place to establish eligibility, you will ultimately need to work with your local Health and Human Services Commission (HHC) office to confirm your eligibility.

In order to be eligible for the SNAP program you must be a resident of the state of Texas and meet one of the following requirements:

have a current bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $2,001, or

have a current bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $3,001 who share their household with one of the following: a person or persons age 60 and over or; a person with a disability (a child, your spouse, a parent, or yourself).



Learn: SNAP Benefits 2022: Lone Star Card February Schedule

Explore: Gaming, Fast Food and 19 Other Pleasures That Are Hurting Your Bank Account

You must also meet the maximum income limits. The maximum income limits for eligibility are as follows:

Household Size Maximum Income Level (Per Year) 1 $16,744 2 $22,646 3 $28,548 4 $34,450 5 $40,352 6 $46,254 7 $52,156 8 $58,058

For more detailed information and to find your local HHC office, click here.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You