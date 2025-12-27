Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

Here’s the Amount of SNAP Benefits People Receive in Each State

7 min Read
Jake Safane Written by Jake Safane
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign. SNAP and Food Stamps provide nutrition benefits to supplement the budgets of disadvantaged families. stock photo
jetcityimage / iStock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has been in the spotlight lately, such as with the recent government shutdown threatening benefits. While they remain under some political pressure and face changes next year, benefits have generally been restored, helping many Americans afford groceries. 

In 2024, an average of 41.7 million Americans per month used SNAP benefits, equaling about 12% of the population. Yet benefits vary significantly by state. Last year, 21.2% of residents in New Mexico used SNAP vs. just 4.8% in Utah, according to the USDA.

Benefit eligibility and amounts depend on a mix of federal and state rules, but in general, benefits are based on household income being 130% or less than the federal poverty line per household size. A mix of income, expenses and other factors like work status then determine the actual benefit amount. 

Here’s what benefits have looked like on a state-by-state basis from the most recent data in 2024, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:

Alabama

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $320
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $192
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

Alaska

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $466
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $323
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Arizona

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $312
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $181
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%

Arkansas

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $309
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $191
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

California

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $279
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $189
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 14%

Colorado

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $306
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $186
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Connecticut

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $284
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $190
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

Delaware 

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $276
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $180
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

District of Columbia

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $251
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $193
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 20%

Florida

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $274
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $186
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

Georgia

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $321
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $187
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

Hawaii

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $595
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $378
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

Idaho

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $301
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $179
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 7%

Illinois

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $288
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $192
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

Indiana

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $340
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $196
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%

Iowa

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $277
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $170
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

Kansas

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $302
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $182
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 6%

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

Kentucky

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $315
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $163
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

Louisiana

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $336
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $187
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 18%

Maine

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $238
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $176
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%

Maryland

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $242
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $180
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

Massachusetts

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $274
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $196
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 16%

Michigan

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $270
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $173
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

Minnesota

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $246
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $157
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

Mississippi

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $303
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $183
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

Missouri

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $332
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $192
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

Montana

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $287
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $173
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 7%

Nebraska

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $318
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $179
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

Nevada

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $276
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $166
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

New Hampshire

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $270
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $167
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

New Jersey

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $312
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $194
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%

New Mexico

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $307
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $190
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 21%

New York

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $310
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $209
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

North Carolina

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $287
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $173
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

North Dakota

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $319
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $191
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 6%

Ohio

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $306
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $191
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%

Oklahoma

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $332
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $183
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 17%

Oregon

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $247
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $176
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 18%

Pennsylvania

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $285
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $178
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 15%

Rhode Island

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $262
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $199
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 13%

South Carolina

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $318
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $186
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

South Dakota

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $356
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $200
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 8%

{{current_month-name}}’s Must-See Offers

Tennessee

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $320
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $190
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Texas

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $344
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $188
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Utah

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $329
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $188
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%

Vermont

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $275
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $185
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 10%

Virginia 

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $296
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $177
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 9%

Washington

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $251
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $180
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 11%

West Virginia

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $258
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $170
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 16%

Wisconsin

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $257
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $161
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 12%

Wyoming

  • Average monthly benefit for all households: $333
  • Average monthly benefit per person: $163
  • Percent of population that received SNAP benefits: 5%

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Here’s Why Inflation Feels Worse Than the Numbers Look, According to an Expert

Money

Here's Why Inflation Feels Worse Than the Numbers Look, According to an Expert

December 24, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk Predicts ‘Universal High Income’ Will Pay For Everything — How Much Would You Get?

Wealth

Elon Musk Predicts 'Universal High Income' Will Pay For Everything -- How Much Would You Get?

December 23, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

4 Small Financial Wins That Can Boost Your Confidence Fast

Money

4 Small Financial Wins That Can Boost Your Confidence Fast

December 23, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

December 23, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

6 Key Things To Know About Trump’s $2K Tariff Dividend Checks

Money

6 Key Things To Know About Trump's $2K Tariff Dividend Checks

December 23, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

2 Reasons Why Grant Cardone Is a Fan of Trump’s Gold Card Initiative

Money

2 Reasons Why Grant Cardone Is a Fan of Trump's Gold Card Initiative

December 24, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs You’re Making Better Money Moves Than the Average American

Money

6 Key Signs You're Making Better Money Moves Than the Average American

December 24, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

Don’t Pay Your Bills on These Days of the Week

Money

Don't Pay Your Bills on These Days of the Week

December 24, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What the Richest Americans Invest In — Here’s the Surprising List

Wealth

I Asked ChatGPT What the Richest Americans Invest In -- Here's the Surprising List

December 24, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

3 Tools the Wealthiest Americans Use To Safeguard Their Generational Wealth

Wealth

3 Tools the Wealthiest Americans Use To Safeguard Their Generational Wealth

December 23, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

5 Side Hustles Quietly Making People Over $50K a Year

Side Gigs

5 Side Hustles Quietly Making People Over $50K a Year

December 24, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone’s Most Outdated Piece of Advice (But Can It Still Work?)

Money

Grant Cardone's Most Outdated Piece of Advice (But Can It Still Work?)

December 24, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

2 Self-Made Millionaires Share How They Got Rich in 3 Years

Money

2 Self-Made Millionaires Share How They Got Rich in 3 Years

December 23, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

Buffalo Nickels Could Be Worth Thousands — How To Spot One

Wealth

Buffalo Nickels Could Be Worth Thousands -- How To Spot One

December 24, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

Only 50% of Salary Raise Requests Succeed — 6 Proven Strategies To Boost Your Chances

Money

Only 50% of Salary Raise Requests Succeed -- 6 Proven Strategies To Boost Your Chances

December 22, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

10 Tips To Start a Business With Very Little Money, According to Entrepreneurs

Money

10 Tips To Start a Business With Very Little Money, According to Entrepreneurs

December 23, 2025

7 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page