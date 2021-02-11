Advertiser Disclosure
Economy / Money

Dave Ramsey Doesn’t ‘Believe in a Stimulus Check’ – and in One Key Way, He’s Spot On

Ann Logue

By Ann Logue

February 11, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock (6378435j)Dave Ramsey Financial talk show host Dave Ramsey works in his broadcast studio in Brentwood, Tenn.
Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock / Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey has a lot of good advice that has made countless people’s lives better – and they love to talk about it on social media.

But, like anyone else, Ramsey also has a lot of bad advice. As a personal finance writer, I must confess that just about every personal finance writer I know on Twitter has been blocked by Mr. Ramsey for doing something like pointing out that his assumption of a 12% investment return is unrealistic.

See: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years
Find: 15 Ways to Save $100 to $1,000 With Minimal Effort from Dave Ramsey

Today on Fox News, Dave Ramsey discussed the stimulus package, which he said was nothing more than an attempt by progressive politicians to buy votes.

Make Your Money Work for You
Sponsors of

Ramsey first criticized the student loan forgiveness plan, with arguments that have often been made: the biggest beneficiaries tend to be people with high incomes, and that the benefits would accrue to the economy over the years rather than jump-start the economy right now.

See: What Biden’s Executive Order on Student Loan Deferments Means for You
Find: Stimulus Checks to Have $200,000 Income Cut Off

Then he was asked about the stimulus payments, and he said, “If $600 or $1400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already.”

The reactions across social media were swift and unforgiving.

Make Your Money Work for You
Sponsors of

We could certainly argue about how American economic policies have harmed the middle and lower classes in the United States, but it seems unlikely that Ramsey has joined forces with the Democratic Socialists of America. And while it is possible that a family that has run its finances perfectly would not need extra money, part of the goal of the stimulus is to stimulate additional spending.

In 2019, the US Census Department reported that the median household income in the United States was $68,703. If each member of the median family of four received a $1400 payment, the total would be $5600, an increment of 8%. For families below that level, the benefit would be greater. For comparison, the cost of orthodontia runs about $5000 to $6000, and many people do feel that braces improved their lives.

See: COVID-19 Totally Changed How We Spend Our Money
Find: COVID-19 Is Changing How (and Whether) We Take Care of Ourselves – and Our Healthcare Dollars Tell the Story

For a family of four that has been hurt by unemployment — jobless claims are at 793,000 today — cuts in working hours, or such Covid-related expenses as new computers and faster Internet to handle remote learning, that $5600 could go a long way to make life easier. It won’t solve all their financial issues, of course, and likely will disappear almost as quickly as it arrives. That’s why more robust solutions are often bandied about by many economic thinkers – universal basic income, for example.

In other words, Ramsey may have thought that he was criticizing people who’ve had bad spending habits. But he also revealed an unassailable truth about the precarious state of many Americans as we wind up a year of pandemic.

More From GOBankingRates:

The opinions expressed here are those solely those of the writer and not GOBankingRates.com or ConsumerTrack, Inc.

About the Author

Ann Logue

Ann Logue

Ann Logue is a writer specializing in business and finance. Her most recent book is The Complete Idiot’s Guide: Options Trading (Alpha 2016). She lives in Chicago.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Dave Ramsey Doesn’t ‘Believe in a Stimulus Check’ – and in One Key Way, He’s Spot On
Close popup

Win $500 – and Start the New Year Right!

When you sign-up to receive bi-weekly email updates from GOBankingRates, you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win our $500 #BestBanksBestYou sweepstakes. Sign up now!

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For official contest rules, please go to: gobankingrates.com/best-banks/official-rules/