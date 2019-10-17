How the National Debt Hits Your Wallet Every Day

As of March 15, 2023, the U.S. Treasury reported that the total outstanding U.S. national debt stood at more than $31.45 trillion — up from “only” $30.4 trillion a year earlier.

While these are all certainly staggering numbers by any measure, what do they really mean? How is the typical American worker — who earned an average weekly wage of $1,084, which equals $56,368 a year, in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — supposed to relate to a current national debt figure in the double-digit trillions of dollars?

The truth is that while the national debt is to some degree an unfathomable number, the ramifications of the debt have real-world consequences, even for average Americans. While some of the scenarios about how the national debt can affect your wallet on a daily basis might be speculative, anything is possible if borrowing continues to accelerate in the future, so you’ll want to prepare your finances now for the unknown.