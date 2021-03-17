Here’s How Much Emergency Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens

How To Hide Money at Home

Many people are reluctant to keep large amounts of money in their homes for fear of theft or misplacement. Keeping cash at home is risky, especially when it’s in large denominations. A home break-in is the type of emergency you won’t have money for if your cash supply is stolen — physical money isn’t insured and it’s unlikely to be recovered. Finding secure and clever places to hide your emergency fund can safeguard the security of your assets; think of it as making a bank within your home.

Common advice is to keep some cash at your house, but not too much. The $1,000 cash fund Prakash recommended for having at home should be kept in small denominations.

“Favor smaller bills like twenties because some retailers won’t accept larger notes,” she said.

However, when looking to store your money in a compact fashion, larger bills in fewer quantities take up less space — so it’s up to your discretion. Whatever you decide, stash your cash away in a practical, yet unorthodox way.

“If you’re going to have cash at home, make sure it’s in a quality, fireproof safe,” Hogan said. “This is more secure than the usual suspects — under the mattress or the coffee container! Be reasonable with how much you put in the safe. It’s OK to keep a couple thousand at home, but I want you to keep the bulk of your money secure and protected in a bank.”