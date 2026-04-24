I Asked ChatGPT If Soon-To-Be-Retirees Should Be Worried About Their Savings Amid the Iran War

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Oil prices are rising, inflation fears are back and markets are swinging due to the Iran conflict. If you’re about to retire, you don’t have decades to recover from such events.

So I asked ChatGPT: Should soon-to-be-retirees be worried about their savings right now? Here’s what it said.

Rising Energy Prices Are Pushing Costs Higher

One of the major impacts of the Iran war is the rising energy costs. ChatGPT says oil-supply disruptions, especially on routes like the Strait of Hormuz, are already pushing up fuel costs.

For retirees or soon-to-be retirees, higher gas prices could mean higher transportation costs, and everyday expenses will likely be more costly. If Iran doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz, that means your retirement savings may not stretch as far as you expected.

Inflation Quietly Eats Your Savings

According to ChatGPT, the oil-supply disruptions will likely push inflation higher across the board, from food to transportation and housing. We’re already seeing signs of that:

Companies are warning of price increases due to higher input costs.

Food, fertilizer and shipping costs are climbing.

Large corporations expect inflation to increase in the coming months.

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If you’re nearing retirement, you’ve probably built your savings based on a certain cost of living. If inflation rises faster than expected, then your savings may not stretch further.

Market Volatility

The stock market has been very volatile for the past weeks due to the Iran conflict. While market swings are a normal part of geopolitical events, ChatGPT said timing matters. You can ride out volatility when you’re decades away from retirement.

But when you’re months or a few years away, a downturn at the wrong moment can reduce your portfolio just as you begin relying on it for income. ChatGPT called this sequence-of-returns risk. Losses early in retirement can have a huge impact, especially if you sell investments when they’re down.

Interest Rates May Stay Higher for Longer

Another thing soon-to-be retirees should be worried about is higher interest rates. When inflation rises, the Federal Reserve is less likely to cut rates. In fact, they may even keep them elevated longer than expected to control price increases.

ChatGPT said the effects can include high borrowing costs, capped stock valuations and bond prices can remain under pressure.

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