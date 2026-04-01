Retirement / Social Security
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Here’s How Much Your Social Security Check May Impact Your Budget in April 2026

3 min Read
Kerra Bolton Written by Kerra Bolton
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
A Social Security card laid between hundred dollar bills and a U.S. government stimulus check.
JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

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Many retirees will be watching their April Social Security payments closely. This follows a cost-of-living adjustment that took effect in January. However, there’s one key point they need to be aware of: There’s no new increase scheduled this month.

Instead, rising costs for essentials like food and fuel, especially since the start of the Iran War, may have a bigger impact on monthly budgets. To help retirees better plan for the weeks ahead, here’s a closer look at how their Social Security checks may impact them on a monthly basis.

COLA Increase

A 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January pushed the average Social Security benefit to $2,071 a month, per the Social Security Administration (SSA). But that gain is already being tested.

Energy prices have surged in recent weeks following the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, which has driven up global oil prices and pushed gas prices higher across the country.

At the same time, higher fuel costs are contributing to rising prices for groceries and other everyday essentials. For retirees on fixed incomes, that can make it harder to stretch monthly benefits.

Paying More at the Pump

Gas prices have climbed sharply since the war with Iran began. U.S. pump prices initially jumped about 30% or nearly 90 cents per gallon in recent weeks, with the national average hitting $4, according to Reuters and AAA. It has since continued its upward trajectory.

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That kind of increase can quickly add up. Even moderate driving can cost an extra $15 to $30 a month, depending on usage. For retirees who rely on driving for errands, appointments or daily activities, higher fuel costs can put immediate pressure on monthly budgets.

Food Costs More

As reported by AP News, the war with Iran could also push food prices higher by disrupting fertilizer exports, a key cost for farmers. Food prices are already elevated, with grocery costs up 3.1% over the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As production costs rise, those increases can eventually show up in grocery bills. For retirees on fixed incomes, that’s another risk to how far a monthly benefit check can go.

Managing Costs

Rising costs don’t change the amount of a Social Security check, but they can reduce how far it goes. That makes it more important to look for ways to stretch those benefits.

Start by reviewing fixed expenses. Canceling unused subscriptions or renegotiating services like internet or insurance can free up extra cash each month.

Grocery spending is another area to watch. Focusing on staples, buying store brands and planning meals in advance can help keep food costs under control.

It may also help to plan driving more carefully. Combining errands or limiting unnecessary trips can reduce fuel expenses when gas prices are high.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

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