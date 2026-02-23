Here’s How Much You Need Invested to Replace a Social Security Check

Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

To counter the steady accretion of inflation in America, the Social Security Administration (SSI) recently announced a 2.8% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Per the AARP, this will increase the average retiree’s benefits by approximately $56, increasing the SSA checks from $2,015 to $2,071 monthly (or $24,852 yearly).

For those retirees who do not receive SSI benefits (or for those who do and wish to double their monthly income) that COLA of 2.8% changes how much you have to invest in various ventures in order to now receive payouts of $2,071 monthly. Here’s how much you need to have invested to replace the 2026 Social Security check — and how to calculate it.

Utilizing the 4% Rule

To determine how much you need invested to replace a Social Security check, you can utilize the 4% rule, which states you can withdraw 4% of your investment portfolio yearly throughout retirement. Essentially, you must divide your annual income (in this case, the COLA of $24,852 per year in SSI benefits) by 4%.

That calculus equals $621,300 — meaning that you must have $621,300 invested in order to afford an annual 4% withdrawal throughout your retirement.

Where to Invest

To achieve a minimum investment level of approximately $621,300, you have a variety of options. Low-risk investments include high-yield savings, government bonds and CDs. High-risk opportunities involve stock index funds like S&P 500 ETFs or individual dividend stocks. You could also split the difference with more medium-risk investments such as balanced mutual funds, which include a mix of stocks and bonds.

Today's Top Offers

The Bottom Line

To match the recent Social Security COLA that raises monthly benefits to $2,071 monthly, you much have an investment fund of at least $621,300, which would allow you to withdraw exactly $2,071 per month from your investment accounts.