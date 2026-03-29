I Asked ChatGPT How the Iran War Will Impact My Retirement Savings — Here’s What It Said

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Given the intense spin surrounding America and Israel’s airstrike war against the oil-rich country of Iran that began on February 28, it can be difficult to separate the facts from the noise — especially regarding the consequences of the conflict on retirement accounts.

That’s why I asked ChatGPT to cut through the controversy and provide a straight answer as to how this geopolitical conflict could impact the average American’s finances, especially as it pertains to retirement savings. Here’s what it shared.

Short-Term Impact (Weeks and Months)

Expect a great deal of market volatility, especially as this war continues to upend the stock market and drive short-term selloffs from investors who fear uncertainty. The S&P 500 may even fall by 10% or more if the war escalates further.

What does this mean for my (and your) retirement savings? Portfolio balances will most likely (and temporarily) drop and day-to-day volatility will continue until the war ends.

Should the war drag on for weeks, or months, then nearly 0.7 percentage points could be added to global inflation due to spiking oil prices and subsequent higher energy costs. Higher inflation will decrease the purchasing power of retirement savings, and our force bonds to temporarily underperform.

Finally, investors typically transfer their holdings to “safe assets” (Treasuries, gold, the U.S. dollar) during times of high uncertainty. Their doing so can cause some of your riskier assets, such as growth stocks and emerging market investments, to fall. Your bond funds may also rise somewhat.

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Long-Term Impact (Years and Beyond)

Historically, markets often recover after the initial shocks related to geopolitical conflict and war, with little long-term impact upon retirement investors. That said, should the war stretch onward for years, there is a risk of higher interest rates and inflation due to massive defense spending and deficits. Those inflationary pressures can impact retirement bonds as well as decrease the purchasing power of our retirement savings.

Bottom Line

The most extreme impact of the Iran War will be felt in the short term: volatility and stock drops will likely create retirement portfolio swings, as well as higher inflation rates should the war carry on for months rather than weeks.

Unless the Iran War severely escalates into an all-out and unpredictable global conflict, the long-term impact will be minimal, as the markets that govern our retirement savings will adapt and absorb the shocks of the war over time.

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