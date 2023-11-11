Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Inflation vs. Disinflation: What Each Means for Your Wallet

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Money problems or payments. stock photo
pixelheadphoto / iStock.com

The ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with rising interest rates, have led to a large increase in the cost of consumer goods. Brands were able to justify the price increases as the cost of doing business and labor have increased significantly within the past several years. But now, prices are shifting and competition among brands is increasing.

It’s important to understand how inflation and disinflation work to understand how these factors affect your finances.

Inflation vs. Disinflation

Investopedia defines inflation as a price rise, translated as declining purchasing power over time.

Meanwhile, Investopedia defines disinflation as a temporary slowing of the pace of price inflation and is used to describe instances when the inflation rate has reduced marginally over the short term.

The main difference between the two is that inflation means a rise in prices, while disinflation means the slowing of or temporary pause in price inflation. During times of inflation, you can expect your purchasing power to decline. But as the economy grows, disinflation may allow for some financial breathing room and more deals for consumers.

Make Your Money Work for You

Brands Are Responding To DisInflation

Yahoo! Finance reported that overall inflation has held steady as of September 2023. Consumers have recently felt hurt in their wallets, and inflation has become a hot buzzword. But now, as disinflation comes into play and consumers start to see some relief at the register, brands will face challenges to stay competitive.

“From a consumer price perspective, we do not see a lot of deflation on the horizon. Instead, we see a moderation of inflation with a corresponding increase in promotional activity,” Jason English, managing director of the food and beverages team at Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, explained. This gives value-seeking consumers more opportunities to save money overall.

Why You’ll Probably See More Discounts Soon

Multiple consumer brands have indicated that overall consumer spending has remained strong despite price increases. At the same time, they’re also noting behavior changes as consumers increasingly search for bargains. 

Unilever’s latest earnings report highlights how executives navigate an inflation comedown and shift the balance of volume and pricing. The company’s US market continues to grow even as inflation eases. But, Unilever CFO Graeme Pitkethly indicated that consumers are clearly beginning to show signs of caution.

Make Your Money Work for You

Michael Farr, chief market strategist for Hightower Advisors, and founder and CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington, explained that “there is no question the consumer is running out of wallet, as seen by increases in credit card balances, and troublingly, use of ‘buy now, pay later’ for essentials such as groceries. Yet, as seen in aggregate demand, the propensity to spend has been resilient.”

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey highlighted the change in cost-conscious shoppers during the company’s latest earnings call.

“They’re looking for value and stocking up on items on sale. In these markets, our pricing is largely in place and is expected to moderate as we cycle pricing initiatives from the prior year,” explained Quincey.

At the same time, Coca-Cola’s rival PepsiCo (PEP) indicated during their earnings call that most shoppers remain loyal to their brands even as some are recalculating their budgets.

“They’re buying more in dollar stores or more in mass or clubs,” CEO Ramon Laguarta explained.

Make Your Money Work for You

As inflation starts to decrease, consumers may not feel the shift in lower prices, but rather increased competition among brands.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 7 Easy Ways To Protect Your Wealth

Money

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 7 Easy Ways To Protect Your Wealth

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Highest-Paying Careers Where You Get the Most Paid Time Off Each Year

Money

8 Highest-Paying Careers Where You Get the Most Paid Time Off Each Year

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How To ‘Get Out of the Land of Payments’ If You’re Tired of Being Broke

Money

Dave Ramsey: How To 'Get Out of the Land of Payments' If You're Tired of Being Broke

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Money Skills To Master in Your 40s So You Can Retire Early

Money

5 Money Skills To Master in Your 40s So You Can Retire Early

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Grew Up Rich: The 7 Best Money Lessons I Still Use Now

Wealth

I Grew Up Rich: The 7 Best Money Lessons I Still Use Now

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Advice to Investors: ‘Incredible Period’ for America’s Economy is Ending

Money

Warren Buffett's Advice to Investors: 'Incredible Period' for America's Economy is Ending

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Money

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

30 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire With Just $250K in Savings

Money

30 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire With Just $250K in Savings

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things Most Millionaires Have in Common

Wealth

6 Things Most Millionaires Have in Common

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Low-Risk Passive Income Streams That Can Still Build Wealth

Money

7 Low-Risk Passive Income Streams That Can Still Build Wealth

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Best $35 Tony Robbins Ever Spent

Wealth

The Best $35 Tony Robbins Ever Spent

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Money

10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

November 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Valuable American Coins and Which US States You’re Most Likely To Find Them In

Wealth

15 Valuable American Coins and Which US States You're Most Likely To Find Them In

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023

Money

Here's How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!